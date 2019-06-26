Sheriff: Man, 40, ID’d in state park death investigation

St. Croix County Sheriff Scott Knudson Knudson said Tuesday it was “too early to tell” if foul play was suspected.

The department on Wednesday called the incident “isolated” and said the public was not at risk.

Deputies, along with the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources — the agency in charge of the state park — will work with the St. Croix County Medical Examiner’s Office to determine a preliminary cause or manner of death. An autopsy has been ordered.

The body was observed at a campsite in the 321-336 loop. The deceased appeared to be lying outside a pop-up camper.

Authorities on the scene said there was no concern for camper safety.

St. Croix County Sheriff’s Office Lt. Brent Standaert said the campground host made the initial 911 call after other campers registered concerns.

This story is developing.

RiverTown Multimedia reporter Rachel Helgeson contributed to this story