Update: Red Wing shooting suspect arrested in Woodbury hotel; victim identified

    Sheriff: Man, 40, ID’d in state park death investigation

    By Mike Longaecker Today at 8:41 a.m.
    St. Croix County Sheriff's Office deputies investigated a death scene Tuesday, June 25, at a Willow River State Park campsite. Rachel Helgeson / RiverTown Multimedia

    Authorities are investigating a man’s death Tuesday at a Willow River State Park campsite.

    St. Croix County Sheriff’s investigators were working the scene after the body belonging to a male was reported at 3:48 p.m. A news release issued Wednesday identified the man as a 40-year-old, but said his name was being withheld pending family notification.

    St. Croix County Sheriff Scott Knudson Knudson said Tuesday it was “too early to tell” if foul play was suspected.

    The department on Wednesday called the incident “isolated” and said the public was not at risk.

    Deputies, along with the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources — the agency in charge of the state park — will work with the St. Croix County Medical Examiner’s Office to determine a preliminary cause or manner of death. An autopsy has been ordered.

    The body was observed at a campsite in the 321-336 loop. The deceased appeared to be lying outside a pop-up camper.

    Authorities on the scene said there was no concern for camper safety.

    St. Croix County Sheriff’s Office Lt. Brent Standaert said the campground host made the initial 911 call after other campers registered concerns.

    This story is developing.

    RiverTown Multimedia reporter Rachel Helgeson contributed to this story

