A spokesperson for the University of Wisconsin System says increased regulations are driving the growth of administrative positions.

The number of administrators in the system grew by 53 over a recent three year period, while the number of faculty members dropped by 491. In Madison, the university hired more mental health counselors and sexual violence support personnel. The drop in the number of teachers was attributed to retirements.





Bee attack could be responsible for fatal Wis. accident

The Rock County Sheriff's Office says a bee attack may have played a role in last Sunday's fatal accident where a bulldozer operator was run over by his own equipment.

Thirty-year-old Brandon R. Clift of Edgerton was doing excavating work in the town of Milton. When emergency responders reached him, Clift was covered by bees and had multiple stings. Investigators say he may have disturbed a nest and jumped or fell off the bulldozer trying to get away — then it ran over him.





Judge rules in case against man accused of killing 3 Girl Scouts, adult

A Chippewa County Circuit judge has ruled that evidence from a Rusk County case can be used against the 22-year-old man accused of killing three Girl Scouts and a mother last year.

Prosecutors say Colten Treu was high on drugs when he hit the victims cleaning up the roadside in Lake Hallie last November. A jury trial for Treu is scheduled to start in January. He has entered a plea of not guilty to 11 different counts.





Wis. not signing off on $12B settlement with Purdue Pharma

Wisconsin is one of 16 states refusing to sign off on a $12 billion settlement with Purdue Pharma.

Lawyers for 27 other states and more than 2,000 cities and counties have reached agreement on the deal with the Oxycontin maker. Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul says his office is committed to obtaining justice and the current deal doesn't achieve that goal. Purdue was sued over its role in creating the deadly opioid epidemic.





Good Samaritan stops strong-armed robbery, holds suspect

When a 22-year-old college student yelled for help, Madison police say a man from Kentucky responded.

Investigators say the Good Samaritan stopped the strong-armed robbery and held the suspect long enough officers could run him down and take him into custody. Thirty-four-year-old Kyle W. Haag is accused of unzipping the student's backpack as she walked and grabbing some unspecified items. Haag faces tentative charges of robbery and disorderly conduct.





Eau Claire County worker accused of submitting time card for work she didn’t do

An investigation has resulted in an Eau Claire County employee being accused of receiving about $5,000 in pay for work she didn't do. Twenty-two-year-old Kameron Gorres was charged during a Wednesday court hearing. She worked for the county as an administrative assistant. Investigators say her time card entries didn't match her key card access to the building. Officials say she acknowledged clocking into work more than 50 times when she never entered her workplace.







