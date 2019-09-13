Parents in the New Berlin School District have been notified that a group of football players at Eisenhower High School are going to be disciplined for a hazing incident.

School officials have offered few specifics — other than they started an investigation after receiving an anonymous tip. Unconfirmed information from parents indicates about 10 players will be suspended up to five games this season for an incident where other players were paddled with a board. Police aren't investigating because no victims have filed a criminal complaint.





No jail for woman who let her dog die in hot car

A Brown County Circuit judge has sentenced the woman who let her dog die in a hot car to probation and community service.

Debbie Rohloff of De Pere won't have to serve any jail time. Rohloff entered a no-contest plea to charges she left her golden retriever in the car outside Lambeau Field last summer and she was sentenced Wednesday. She will do her community service at a Green Bay-area animal shelter.





State health department launching lead abatement program

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services will coordinate a new lead abatement program in the state.

Federal dollars from the Centers of Medicare and Medicaid Services will be used to remove lead-based paint and lead dust hazards in the homes of low-income families. Lead will also be removed from the soil in yards where it is detected. The task for DHS is to make sure the people providing the services are properly trained and certified by the state.





Former state Sen. Vukmir rules out congressional run in 5th District

Former GOP state Sen. Leah Vukmir is ruling out a run for Congress in Wisconsin's Fifth District.

U.S. Rep. Jim Sensenbrenner plans to end his 40-year career in Washington when his term ends in 2021. Vukmir said on Twitter that she's turning down a run in the Republican district because her transition to the private sector working for the National Taxpayers Union has been rewarding. Other possible candidates include Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald, former U.S. Senate candidate Kevin Nicholson, Sen. Chris Kapenga, Rep. Adam Neylon, and Matt Walker. Democrat and Navy veteran Tom Palzewicz wants to run again after losing to Sensenbrenner in 2018.





Federal grand jury returns indictments against 11 suspected in drug operation

Eleven people have been indicted by a federal grand jury for their alleged involvement in what is being called a large-scale drug operation in the Green Bay area.

The suspects face charges for heroin, fentanyl, cocaine, meth, marijuana, money laundering and gun possession. Officials say the indictment comes after a years-long investigation. They were rounded up last June when arrest warrants and search warrants were executed in Green Bay.





Rusk County homicide suspect found competent to stand trial

A 32-year-old homicide suspect agrees with a doctor's evaluation — he is competent to stand trial.

Preston Kraft is charged with first-degree intentional homicide in the death of Robert Petit. Kraft made an appearance in Rusk County Circuit Court Thursday. He told the judge he wants a new lawyer, a new judge and a change of venue for his trial. Earlier this year Kraft was found incompetent to go to trial in Chippewa County on a different set of charges.



