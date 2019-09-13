Jeremie Ryckewaert has loved the Minnesota State Fair since he started going in the 1990s — the crowds, the Americana music, the Hawaiian shaved ice.

When the Woodbury resident, 53, was diagnosed with esophageal cancer, he decided he wanted to use some of his life savings to bring joy to others. One thing Ryckewaert did was sponsor a State Fair bench, complete with "Jer Ryckewaert" on the back. Proceeds from sponsoring a bench — $2,500 each — go to the Minnesota State Fair Foundation for upkeep of and improvements to fair buildings, the grounds and educational programs.

Two pups, Leia and Tucker, were found abandoned in a car in Texas. Both were starved, but Leia also suffered from a broken back and was paralyzed in her back legs.

Local Government

Ellsworth Public Library’s bookshelves are tightly packed and its aisles narrow leaving little room for displays, programs and meeting space. In mid-September, the library board will take the next step in the remodeling process and interview three architectural firms that have expressed interest in the project.

The Red Wing City Council voted Monday, Sept. 9 to reduce Mississippi National Golf Course from 36 holes to 27. The city’s plan is to do this by removing holes 4 to 12 in the Highlands course.

At their meeting Monday night, Sept. 9, New Richmond City Council members approved a recommendation by the Plan Commission to allow Willow River Bluffs to subdivide two parcels of land on the west side of County Road A. The additional development will add 27 single-family residential homes to the 36 units already developed.

Sports

Rain wiped out a 9-hole Big Rivers Conference mini-meet at River Falls Thursday, Sept. 12, but River Falls and Hudson still got in a pair of matches this week at Wild Ridge in Eau Claire.

"We've been playing together as a team throughout the beginning of this season and it's fun to see as a coach," said Woodbury head coach Brad English. "They have a will to win and that shows each game played."

Health

What started as a minor ankle injury turned into months of excruciating pain for a western Wisconsin woman. It’s called Complex Regional Pain Syndrome, a rare and not fully understood chronic condition characterized by a continuous burning or throbbing sensation.

Investigations by the Wisconsin Department of Health show that THC may be one factor to the rise of vaping-related lung disease, but the spike in youth using nicotine is another reason local communities are taking action.

Crime and Courts

Law enforcement leaders, elected officials and program experts next week will tackle a problem that’s not going away in St. Croix County: substance abuse. The event, the St. Croix County Community Substance Abuse Forum, will be held Wednesday, Sept, 18, at the Government Center in Hudson. It is free and open to the public.

A New Richmond man who employed methamphetamine users to remove asbestos and burned it at his residence was sentenced Thursday in federal court to 12 years in prison followed by three years’ supervised release.

Business

Cult favorite, Louisville-based chain Texas Roadhouse is set to open in Woodbury by November.

Opinion

"I started smoking cigarettes at 18. Now, I mostly vape, say 90% of the time, and smoke just once in a while. I moved to vaping over health concerns."

"As we sit and watch the rainforests burn while watching the nightly news, I'm suggesting that we as a community could do something locally."

