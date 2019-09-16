Some parts of Wisconsin are less than a month away from the annual explosion of fall colors.

Travel Wisconsin is anticipating a good season. The 2019 Wisconsin Fall Color Report was just released and it is considered to be the most-comprehensive listed in the state. It says the Wautoma area will peak the first week of October — along with Land O Lakes in Vilas County and Black River Falls. Shawano, Stevens Point and Waupaca colors will be at their peak in the second week of October.





Student who sent threatening video ‘disciplined’ in Eau Claire

Eau Claire School District officials say disciplinary action has been taken against a student at Memorial High School who made a threatening video last week.

No names have been released. Eau Claire police say the situation has been investigating, resolved and disciplinary action was taken. Students at the high school told staff members when they were worried the student in the video might have a weapon. The incident was reported last Thursday.





DNR warns against trashing old electronics, including batteries

Tossing out old electronics — like batteries — with your daily trash can be dangerous.

The warning comes from the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources after a lithium-ion battery caused a fire in an Outagamie County compactor box last Friday. On its Facebook page, the DNR reminds people lithium-ion batteries can still contain a substantial charge even when they seem to be "dead." That kind of battery is found in most smartphones, computers and tablets — and electronics are banned at Wisconsin landfills.





Deputies seeking hit-and-run driver who killed horse

Authorities in southwestern Wisconsin are searching for the hit-and-run driver of a vehicle that slammed into an Amish buggy Sunday morning, killing the horse.

Twenty-year-old Joseph S. King of Darlington was driving the open buggy shortly before 3 a.m. when the accident happened. King, the buggy and the horse which had been pulling it were all thrown into a ditch. The horse was killed and King was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment. The driver didn't stop to help.





Chippewa Falls woman arrested in murder-for-hire case

A western Wisconsin woman is accused of trying to hire someone kill a male acquaintance.

The Chippewa County Sheriff's Office says 47-year-old Melanie Schrader spoke with an alleged hit man and set up a meeting. She reportedly provided money, an address and a picture of the person she wanted killed. Schrader was arrested Thursday as part of the murder-for-hire investigation. She remains jailed pending formal charges by the district attorney.





Barron County man killed in crash; woman found dead in his mobile home

The Barron County Sheriff's Office says a fatal car crash is related to the stabbing death of a woman in Cameron.

Deputies say a vehicle driven by 21-year-old Eldon Jackson crossed the centerline Thursday morning and collided with a dump truck. Jackson died at the scene. Authorities received a 911 call a few hours later reporting a deadly stabbing. Twenty-two-year-old Audra Poppe of Rice Lake was found dead in Jackson's mobile home. Investigators say Jackson was driving Poppe's car in the crash.















