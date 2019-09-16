The Hastings Raiders Marching Band took first place in Rosemount last Saturday.

At the 30th annual Rosemount High School Marching Band competition held Sept. 14, the Hastings Marching Band competed against four other bands.

Along with first place, the band also took home awards for Outstanding Drum Major, Outstanding Wing Section, Outstanding Color Guard, and Outstanding Percussion. This is the second win out of three competitions for the band this season.

The next competition for the Raiders will be the Pursuit of Excellence Competition on Saturday, Sept. 21 at Southwest State University in Marshall.