HUDSON --Lakeview EMS is interested in purchasing two of the city of Hudson’s ambulances previously used by the city-run St. Croix EMS, the Hudson Common Council heard Monday night.

Lakeview took over EMS services for the city this year after a council vote in June.

The council approved city attorney Catherine Munkittrick to work on an agreement for the purchase.

Fire Chief Scott St. Martin said the service would like to defer payment until January, when it would have the funds in its budget, with an agreement. Munkittrick said a lease agreement would be necessary to cover insurance.

Council member Jim Webber asked if there is a need for the ambulances in the time between an agreement was made. City Administrator Aaron Reeves said an agreement could be ready by the next meeting.

Reeves said the city is also working on identifying all the St. Croix EMS assets. Some partners have already expressed interest in buying certain items.

Water system impact fee

The council approved updating the water system impact fee, including an increase that reflects actual constructions costs for Well No. 10.

Utility Director Kip Peters said the fee study done in 2002 did not include the specifics for Well 10. Munkittrick said when the well was built, the city needed to update fee to accommodate actual construction costs.

The new fee is a rate of $2,719, and applies only to new development. It will be collected when a building permit is issued. Munkittrick said the rate was supposed to be updated annually, but this is the first time the fee has been changed since 2002.

Reeves explained the intent is to ensure the cost of new construction isn’t put on existing infrastructure.

Peters said the change likely will be in play for six to eight months, as the city is working to change how the fee is done.

Library tax

The council approved a request for an exemption from the county library tax.

Finance Director Alison Egger said the city applies every year and has always been approved. Joint libraries can be exempt from the county library tax if they contribute a set amount to the library, more than the average of three years. The three-year average from 2017-2019 for the city is $348,279.

Egger said the city has to contribute in 2020 what it did for 2019 minimum.

Badger books for voting

The council approved the purchase of $26,801 worth of Badger Books, electronic poll books.

City Clerk Jennifer Rogers said the books save time for staff both before and after elections. Before elections, Rogers said she stays behind after voter registration ends to print the pull books. After the elections the purchased books will save at least 40 hours of data entry.

Reeves said the state supplies the software.



