Wisconsin Democrats gathered at the state Capitol on the one-year anniversary of a mass shooting in Middleton calling for gun safety legislation.

Gov. Tony Evers says the bill would enact what's called extreme risk protection orders (ERPO) or a so-called "red flag" law. The governor said, "in a state where nearly three of four gun deaths are suicide, having an ERPO process could be an important tool in helping us address firearm related suicides in Wisconsin." Evers says 80% of Wisconsinites support the measure, but not elected Republicans. GOP Assembly Speaker Robin Vos and Senate Leader Scott Fitzgerald said in a joint statement, ,"It’s widely known that we believe this legislation poses threats to due process and the 2nd Amendment rights of law-abiding citizens." A red flag law would allow the courts to prohibit someone considered a threat to themselves or others from possessing a firearm.





GOP leaders: Evers wants to take your guns away

The top two Republicans in the Wisconsin Legislature say the governor wants to take citizens’ guns away.

Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald and Assembly Speaker Robin Vos issued a joint statement after Gov. Tony Evers held a Thursday news conference. At the news conference, Evers said he would consider mandatory buybacks of assault weapons. Democratic presidential candidate Beto O'Rourke has been pushing that idea on the campaign trail. The Republicans say comments from Evers show the Democratic party's real agenda — taking away legally owned guns.





Gun ban ending at Menomonie Housing Authority

The Wisconsin Institute for Law and Liberty says it has reached an agreement to end the gun ban at the Menomonie Housing Authority.

Residents who live in public housing won't have to give up their guns anymore. The conservative organization had challenged the ban as a violation of the Second Amendment. The city will no longer enforce the ban and it plans to take the clause out of its lease agreements by next spring.





Top state schools leader calls achievement gap ‘crisis’

Wisconsin State Superintendent Carolyn Stanford Taylor calls the persistent achievement gap an educational "crisis."

Taylor gave her first state of education address at the Capitol Thursday. Her comments come after standardized test scores revealed less than half of Wisconsin students are proficient in math and English. Taylor says an increase in education funding of almost $600 million is what she calls a "down payment" on equity and closing the gap.





Wis. corn, soybean farmers running behind schedule

The Wisconsin Growers Association blames a cold, wet spring for getting this year's planting season off to a slow start.

Normally, mid-September is when corn and soybean farmers begin the harvest. It's apparent that 2019 will be different. Farmers say they have weeks to go before their crops are mature, although the current stretch of warm weather is helping. One Rock County farmer says some of his corn won't be ready to harvest until November and other growers are even looking at December. An early frost could be devastating.





Arrest warrant issued for Clark County man accused of child sex crimes

A sex crime victim tells authorities she was assaulted by a 37-year-old Clark County man multiple times over a decade starting when she was 10.

The victim's name hasn't been released. Based on her information, an arrest warrant has been issued for Roger Hattamer. He faces three felony charges of child enticement for 10 assaults at locations in four counties. Authorities in Chippewa, Rusk, Taylor and Clark counties all want to talk to the suspect.



