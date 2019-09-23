The Dunn County Sheriff's Office says foul play is not suspected in the death of a man who was found in the Lake Tainter Channel.

The man's name hasn't been released. He was reported missing Friday at about 11:30 p.m. Deputies found his boat partially tied to the dock — lights on and motor running — and his body was discovered nearby in the water. The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources is working with the sheriff's office on the investigation.





Bipartisan group of lawmakers pushing medical marijuana despite opposition

Assembly and Senate leaders are against it, but lawmakers from both parties are backing medical marijuana legislation.

Democratic state Sen. John Erpenbach and Rep. Chris Taylor are working with Republican Sen. Pat Testin to clear the way for doctors to prescribe marijuana for their patients. Testin says he's on board because a close relative used cannabis to treat his cancer symptoms. Testin says it restored his grandfather's appetite and he believes it added months to his life.





Portage man sentenced to 9 months for killing dog with a hammer

A Columbia County Circuit judge has sentenced a Portage man to nine months in jail for killing his dog with a hammer.

The dog belonged to 31-year-old Brandon Shearer's girlfriend. Deputies say Shearer admitted hitting the dog in the head with a roofing hammer several times last March. Shearer entered a no-contest plea to a charge of animal mistreatment last May.





Chippewa County judge raises questions over red-flag gun proposals

A Chippewa County judge says the red flag law backed by Gov. Tony Evers wouldn't matter to most criminals.

Judge Steven Gibbs doubts if it would work in Wisconsin. The new law would allow judges to take guns away from people accused of domestic violence or found to be a threat to themselves or others. Gibbs says bad guys already don't follow the law. He also questions if there would be enough judges and prosecutors to handle what could wind up being a flood of petitions to have guns seized.





Man accused of attacking customer who refused to pay

Mineral Point police say a man facing charges for substantial battery is free on bail.

Jason Hanson was arrested last week after allegedly beating one of his customers. Michelle Leahy and Bubba Smith hired Hanson to pour a set of concrete steps to their basement, but they say the work was so shoddy they refused to pay for it until Hanson fixed the problems. He showed up at their door last Monday and Leahy says he immediately started beating her. She suffered a fractured eye sock and a torn lip.





Authorities look for ‘armed and dangerous’ northwoods man

Authorities in Oneida and Vilas counties say the 40-year-old domestic violence suspect they are looking for should be considered armed and dangerous.

The public is being asked to help authorities find Christopher Stanley Fralick. He managed to elude pursuers during a high-speed chase after his alleged involvement in a domestic violence incident in Lac Du Flambeau Saturday. Anybody who spots him should call 911, but authorities say you shouldn't approach Fralick.

According to reports, Fralick was last seen driving a 2012 Jeep Liberty with Wisconsin plates 677-WYL.



