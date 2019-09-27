NEW RICHMOND, WI -- Board members, joined donors, government officials, and community members at the New Richmond Area Community Foundation’s (NRACF) annual meeting Tuesday, Sept. 17, at Ready Randy’s Banquet facility on the City’s south side.

The foundations work is organized around five destiny drivers; leadership, literacy, hunger, pathways and shelter. Each year the foundation focuses it efforts on one of the drivers. The story surrounding the closing of the Lowrey Hotel drew high profile attention to homelessness and the lack of affordable housing in the city in 2018.

“Because of what happened with the Lowrey Hotel, that’s been top of mind for our foundation and a lot of others,” explained NRACF Executive Director Margret Swanson.

READ MORE: Communities in 'crisis': Housing struggles stretch Minn., Wis. renters thin

The foundation announced it will be focusing on housing insecurity in the coming year. According to the Impact Report, “Our work continues by educating ourselves about housing insecurity and identifying ways to build resources to address this pressing issue now and into the future.”

Guest speaker, Peter Kilde, executive director of the West Central Wisconsin Community Action Agency (West CAP), discussed affording housing challenges affecting the St. Croix River Valley — from homelessness to temporary shelters to rehabilitating existing affordable housing.

During his presentation, Kilde referred to a number of statistics from the 2016 Asset Limited, Income Constrained, Employed (ALICE) Report.

Kilde pointed out that the federally defined level for poverty frequently fails to represent practical poverty for so many people struggling to live paycheck to paycheck.

Kilde pointed out, that according to the ALICE data for St. Coix County, 45% of households in New Richmond struggle to earn the $5,774 it takes to pay for housing, childcare, food, transportation, health care, technology and taxes monthly in the city.

“I am convinced that poverty shapes behavior more than behavior causes poverty,” said Kilde.

Kilde briefly reviewed several of West CAPs current projects including an apartment complex, Abbey Grove, consisting of 1, 2 and 3 bedroom units in North Hudson.

Housing insecurity can be difficult to detect, invisible to most people caught up in the course of their daily routines.

Duana Bremer, Director of the Salvation Army’s transitional housing program in New Richmond, Grace Place, put a face on the affordable housing challenge by sharing the true story of Eric, a single parent who beat the odds with housing and case management assistance from Grace Place.

NRACF Board member Angela Olson shared from her own experiences dealing with housing issues before presenting the pitch for the evening’s traditional instant fund-raiser.

Angela’s pitch was convincing. Audience members donated $2,100 to be put toward affordable housing in New Richmond.