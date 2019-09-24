The money would be earmarked for increasing election security. Every municipality and county can apply for up to $1,200 to make security upgrades. The money can be used for buying new computers, upgrading out-of-date operating systems, or paying for technical support. Wisconsin is spending the money to get ready for the 2020 presidential election.





Madison police arrest 15-year-old on suspicion of OWI

A 15-year-old driver has been arrested by Madison police on suspicion of operating while intoxicated after a weekend accident.

Officers were called to the scene where a vehicle had crashed into a tree Saturday night. Two people in the wrecked vehicle ran away, but a witness followed them and they were eventually caught. Police say the teenage driver showed signs of impairment and he failed a field sobriety test. He and a 12-year-old passenger were not injured.





Wis. airports to receive $50M in infrastructure grants

You can expect to see a lot of construction work going on at Wisconsin airports in the coming months.

The Federal Aviation Administration is set to award more than $50 million in federal grants to the state's airports.

The money is aimed at repairing and upgrading infrastructure. Airports will submit a list of needs and if the cost of a capital project exceeds the funds available, the FAA has some discretionary money to supplement the grants and get the work completed.





47 people in Wis. died last year due to domestic violence

The Wisconsin Domestic Violence Homicide Report shows 47 people lost their lives last year.

Thirty-nine of them were victims of domestic violence homicides and the other eight committed or attempted homicides, then killed themselves. Firearms were used in 65 percent of the 2018 cases — despite the fact that nearly 30 percent of the perpetrators were legally prohibited from owning a gun. The group End Domestic Abuse Wisconsin says 37 percent of the victims were killed while they were trying to leave the relationship after it had ended.





State Senate leader talking tax cuts as he runs for Congress

Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald says he thinks the Wisconsin Legislature will be able to cut taxes next year.

Fitzgerald says lawmakers could use the additional tax revenue that has been projected to fund the cuts. His comments on WISN Television in Milwaukee comes less than a week after the Republican announced he's running for Congress in the 5th District. Democratic Gov. Tony Evers has suggested additional revenue should be kept in reserve in case the economy goes through a downturn.





Lake Delton industrial accident leaves 1 person dead

Witnesses say a person was killed at a Lake Delton construction site Monday afternoon. Emergency responders were called to the Hotel Rome at about 2:30 p.m. The victim had been struck by an excavator in the hotel parking lot. No names have been released. Employees of the hotel and emergency responders performed life-saving measures on the victim, but the efforts were unsuccessful.





State lawmakers considering hands-free law

Wisconsin state lawmakers are considering a bill that would make it illegal to use cellphones while driving.

Wisconsin's current hands-free law only applies to work zones, meaning drivers can only touch their phones once for hands-free use in those areas. If passed, that would become law on all Wisconsin roadways.



















