COTTAGE GROVE — For anyone who has glimpsed Hope Glen Farm from Highway 61 or seen it in a wedding photo, the annual Oktoberfest affords the public the opportunity to experience it up close.

Couples book for months or years in advance to exchange vows at the rustic wedding venue, with its rolling pasture, Civil War-era barn, covered pavilion and corn crib cottage.

But once a year, owners Paula and Michael Bushilla donate the space to Friends in Need Food Shelf. The Oktoberfest runs noon to 4 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 6.

Tickets are $10 for ages 13 and over and $8 for ages 3-12. Kids under 3 get in free.

Each ticket includes a brat or hot dot, soda or water, and chips. Free activities include a petting zoo, bouncy house, face painting, a balloon artist, pumpkin painting, s'mores and a scavenger hunt.

For adults, there's beer available for purchase and a sizable silent auction, including a 65-inch TV, jewelry, JBL 2.1 soundbar, and high-end Cuisinart cookware.

Guests can also tour the Hope Glen honeymoon tree house, a 1,100-square-foot building built in and around a 150-year-old bur oak tree. The storybook-style structure includes a full kitchen, bathrooms, breakfast nook, bedroom, living area, tower, secret room and four decks.

Michelle Rageth, executive director of Friends in Need Food Shelf, said the annual event raises about $12,000, which allows them to continue their mission from their headquarters in St. Paul Park.

For more than 20 years, the food shelf provided food and toiletries to needy families and individuals in Cottage Grove, St. Paul Park, Newport and Grey Cloud Island. Apart from Rageth and assistant Jill Hughes, they rely entirely on volunteers and donations.

And they've come to rely on the Bushillas, who could have been cashing in on another wedding or corporate event that day.

"They are very, very generous to offer us a Sunday in October," she said. "They don't charge us anything for it. It's a total gift to the community."

Oktoberfest is a community effort, Rageth said. It wouldn't happen without the help of the Cottage Grove Lions.

"They do all of the food and the beer," she said. "They also do the wine wall and the beer wall. We bring the wine and beer but they monitor it and do the bids. They also pay for the bouncy house."

Employees from Gerdau Steel also volunteer to help at the event.

"It just takes a lot of work ahead of time and make sure that everything is coming together at the right time," Rageth said. "It's also very weather dependent."

They're hoping for a fine Indian summer day but are prepared for rain or wind.

"It's not out in the open," Rageth said. "Even if it rains everything still goes on."

For more information, call 651-458-1787 or visit www.finfood.org. To donate, send a check to FIN, P.O. Box 6, Cottage Grove, MN 55016. Donations are tax deductible.