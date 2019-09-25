The cleanup continues in western Wisconsin after at least one tornado left a path of damage Tuesday night near Elk Mound.

The Chippewa County Sheriff's Office says another tornado touchdown was reported near the town of Wheaton. The National Weather Service on Wednesday issued a preliminary EF-3 rating to the tornado, estimating wind speeds over 150 mph.

Gov. Tony Evers is surveying the damage in the area and will speak to reporters later Wednesday. Chippewa County emergency management says 15 homes were damaged and 13 were destroyed. Many trees and power lines were downed. A semi driver was hurt in a crash on Highway 29 and a resident suffered unknown injuries when a mobile home overturned. National Weather Service teams are on the ground trying to determine the strength of the tornado.





Task force recommends creation of statewide suicide prevention program

Members of a task force created by Assembly Speaker Robin Vos recommend Wisconsin create a statewide suicide prevention program.

Rep. Rob Stafsholt, R-New Richmond, served on the task force. He authored two proposals — one that would create a peer-to-peer suicide prevention program in high schools, while the other would ensure future school-issued IDs would include National Suicide Prevention Hotline contact information.

“Mental health issues are very wide-spread in Wisconsin and are dramatically different from person to person,” Stafsholt said in a statement. “Our proposals target high-risk demographics and makes certain that all people are given a chance to live a healthy and happy life here in Wisconsin.”

Details of the approach were released Wednesday. Republicans and Democrats have argued about the idea for a long time. The new program would include a director and would be located at the Wisconsin Department of Health Services. It would have the job of providing educational programs and training, while improving crisis services.





Bill to criminalize first-time OWI dies in committee

The effort to make first-time drunken driving convictions a crime in Wisconsin has been killed.

The state Senate pulled a measure which would criminalize the first OWI from the next hearing. Committee chair Van Wanggaard has said for years he doesn't want to ruin someone's life over a first-time drunken driving arrest. Wisconsin is the only state without such a measure on the books.





Avery attorney: Inmate’s confession worthless unless corroborated

A convicted killer says it was him — not Steven Avery — who killed photographer Teresa Halbach 14 years ago.

Avery's attorney released the confession from Joseph Evans Jr. of Boscobel on Twitter, but admitted it is "worthless" unless it's corroborated. Evans says he was driving in Avery's salvage yard, looking for a part, when he hit Halbach with his car and she hit her head on a rock. Evans says she died, but he used Avery's rifle to shoot her, used bloody bandages to put Avery's blood on the car, then put Halbach's body in a pit and burned it. Evans says he has more evidence to exonerate Avery, but he wants $350,000 for it





Governor says he’ll push for gun control measures, legalized marijuana

Gov. Tony Evers says he will try to convince Republican lawmakers to pass gun control measures and legalize medical marijuana when they return to the Capitol this fall.

Evers wants universal background checks for gun purchases and a "red flag" law, but Republicans don't support either idea. The Democratic governor also hopes to get a bipartisan medical marijuana bill passed. Assembly Speaker Robin Vos is open to the idea, but Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald isn't.





Nearly half of UW-Madison students from outside Wis.

Nearly half of the freshman class at the University of Wisconsin-Madison aren't from this state.

Early enrollment figures show 50.3 percent of the incoming class are from Wisconsin high schools — the rest are from other states or are international students. That's the biggest number of non-Wisconsin students in the last 25 years. Out-of-state students and foreign students are very attractive to the school because they have to pay much more in tuition.





Lawmakers look at bill to make assaulting a nurse a felony

Wisconsin state senators are discussing a new bill which would make assaulting a nurse a felony.

One longtime nurse says she has seen an increase in violence aimed at healthcare workers over her long career. Several studies reveal one in four nurses are attacked at the workplace. The new legislation would help give nurses a sense of security while they do their job.



