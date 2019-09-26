The League of Wisconsin Municipalities is calling for state lawmakers to do something about guns.

A letter signed by 185 local leaders, including Elmwood Village Trustee Rick Stohr and Prescott City Administrator Jayne Brand, was released by the League Wednesday which calls for action. That letter doesn't specify what they want, but it simply reads: we beg you: please decide; please act. Gov. Tony Evers has called for lawmakers to approve a red flag law and new background checks for private gun sales. Republicans say neither action would solve the gun violence problem.





Evers tours tornado damage, declares state of emergency

Gov. Tony Evers has declared a state of emergency for Chippewa and Dunn counties as the area tries to bounce back from an EF-3 tornado strike.

The governor toured the area yesterday. Meteorologists say the storm which hit the town of Wheaton had top winds of 165 mph. Officials in Chippewa Falls are asking for tornado clean-up volunteers. Anyone who needs help cleaning up should call 211.





Madison police calls suspect ‘predator of the worst kind’

Madison Police Chief Mike Koval calls the man arrested on sexual assault charges Monday a "predator of the worst kind."

Twenty-six-year-old Luis Ruiz-Ugalde was taken into custody by the department's Violent Crimes Unit. He faces tentative charges of second-degree sexual assault and lewd and lascivious behavior, but at least three more charges could be added. Police say Ruiz-Ugalde is also a person of interest in several more crimes committed in the downtown area this month. He's accused of trying to grope a 13-year-old girl riding a Metro bus last Sunday.





Northwood domestic violence suspect captured in Penn.

Pennsylvania State Police have arrested a domestic violence suspect wanted in Vilas County.

Forty-year-old Christopher Stanley Fralick had been sought since a Saturday incident in Lac du Flambeau. Witnesses say he hit both of his 62-year-old parents and threatened to kill them, before driving off. He hadn't been seen since. Fralick will be extradited to face Wisconsin charges of aggravated battery against an elderly person, domestic abuse, and fleeing an officer.





Judge finds man accused of stabbing police dog competent

A Brown County judge has found a 30-year-old man accused of stabbing a police dog competent to go to trial.

Police had been called when Sai Vang threatened to kill his father last April. When Vang failed to comply with orders from responding officers, they deployed Pyro. They say Vang pulled out a knife and stabbed the dog several times. Pyro is now back on duty after having multiple surgeries. Vang and prosecutors are said to be negotiating a plea.







