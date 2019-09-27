Wisconsin's Republican U.S. senator is downplaying the House impeachment injury into President Trump's phone conversation with the president of Ukraine.

Senator Ron Johnson says he “is not especially concerned right now” about the overall nature of the conversation between Trump and President Zelensky, which has set off an uproar in Washington. The chairman of the Senate Homeland Security committee said what deeply concerned him was that the whistleblower complaint about the call was leaked. Johnson says he supports protections for whistleblowers, but whoever leaked this should not be protected. He does not believe military aid to Ukraine was withheld by the president to pressure that country to investigate former Vice President Joe Biden.





Town of Wrightstown OKs construction of $60M manure digester

The Town of Wrightstown in Brown County will be the home of Wisconsin's largest manure digester.

Wrightstown has approved construction of BC Organics' $60 million project on private property. The community anaerobic digester will turn manure from several local dairy farms into bio-gas. B-C Organics still need to get permits from state and federal agencies. The final plans will be brought to the village board in the future. The company initially wanted to build the facility in the Town of Holland but the application was rejected.





Weekend volunteers needed for tornado damage cleanup in Chippewa County

Officials in Chippewa County are looking for volunteers this weekend to help clean up the damage done by an EF-3 tornado.

The sheriff's officials say anyone 18 or older who wants to help should meet at the Wheaton Fire Station at 9 a.m. Saturday and Sunday to receive marching orders. The twister packing 150 mph winds damaged nearly 30 buildings and downed trees and power lines Tuesday. Emergency management says it was the strongest September tornado in Wisconsin since 2002.





Third-annual empty shoe memorial at Wis. state Capitol

Hundreds of empty shoes and boots covered the steps of the Wisconsin State Capitol on Thursday.

Each pair represents a person who took their own life in 2018. The third annual Empty Shoes Memorial is part of Suicide Prevention Month. Organizers hope the display pushes lawmakers to bring the conversation about mental health to the forefront. Barb Bigalkie of the Center for Suicide Awareness said, "we just have to all unite and it’s going to take all of us putting our hands in together to really work on this issue, and it is an epidemic in Wisconsin.” The Department of Health Services says 918 people died of suicide in 2017 and one in five were veterans. People who need support are urged to text HOPELINE to 741741.





Wis. Republicans tout report showing $13B in tax cuts since 2011

Wisconsin Republicans are touting a review from the Legislative Fiscal Bureau indicating taxpayers have saved $13 billion since 2011.

House Speaker Robin Vos said one of the GOP's top priorities has been to allow Wisconsin families to keep more of their hard-earned money. He claims Republicans "have proven they can cut taxes, fund essential state programs and grow the economy." Vos says a typical family saved two-thousand dollars in income taxes alone over the ten-year period.





Baldwin opposes USDA rule changes to food stamp benefits

A new USDA rule that limits the ways that states can sign people up for food stamps is seeing stiff opposition.

More than 118,000 Wisconsin residents would lose SNAP benefits. U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin says it bans states from engaging in 'categorical eligibility' which means recipients can no longer apply for SNAP at the same time as applying for state assistance. Baldwin says the most recent Farm Bill specifically avoid applying that rule. There's already a lawsuit against the measure from a number of states.





Congressman Kind calls for federal cheese protection

Congressman Ron Kind is asking the federal government to take steps to protect cheese.

The Wisconsin Democrat has introduced the Codifying Useful Regulatory Definitions Act. He's calling it the CURD Act. Kind wants Congress to define cheese as something which comes from real milk. It's his latest effort to push back against the increasing number of vegan cheeses, made from vegetables, which are being sold.







