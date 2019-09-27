HUDSON -- Two growing trends were on the table for discussion at the Hudson Plan Commission meeting as the members looked at possible regulation of food trucks and vacation rentals in the city.

Food trucks

A possible ordinance on food trucks was sent to the commission Tuesday, Sept. 24, after common council members expressed concern about the competition they would create for local restaurants. Commission members shared the council’s reservations, agreeing they did not want to allow food trucks to compete with downtown businesses.

“The reason downtown Hudson is as cool as it is, which has spurred all the growth, property values, everything else, was our restaurants,” said Commission member Pat Casanova.

Food trucks would feed off the business that restaurants have already made, he said.

‘I just don’t want to see us take on something that hurts them,” Casanova said.

Commission member Mary Claire Olson Potter said other communities have seen food truck shut down brick and mortar restaurants, which, unlike food trucks, bring property taxes, income and employment to the community.

One point commission members differed on was if a food truck would be a good fit as the vendor at the Lakefront Park beach house, rather than the current concessions.

Mayor Rich O’Connor said the current concession stand has issues storing food down there based on the water level and the weather. He said his recommendation would be a food truck vendors that already have restaurants in Hudson.

Olson Potter said not every restaurant could afford to do so.

City Administrator Aaron Reeves, who dealt with this issue in his previous post before joining the city of Hudson, said the food trucks should be allowed by the city only when they’re filling a need. If the city is struggling to find a vendor at the beach, it should make is requirements around that. One of those requirements could be that the food truck is a licensed restaurant in the city of Hudson, he said.

Council member Randy Morrissette said the city should invest more into the park, rather than bringing in a food truck.

“Why complicate it?” he said.

O’Connor said the facility is intended, and expected to serve food.

“You think that we should be investing city money when somebody else will come in and do that? It’s the same result, the same result you’ve got somebody down there that is, I guess, competing against or restaurants,” O’Connor said.

Either the operation will be city-run, or someone else will come in and do it, he said.

“There’s no difference except that we’re not on the hook for spending money,” O’Connor said.

Reeves said the city could look at a request for proposal for a food vendor. O’Connor said they have done that, but Reeves said this time it could allow the vendor to be a food truck permitted to park on the city park property.

Reeves said the question about the beach house vendor is a different conversation than an ordinance on food trucks. The commission agreed to send the issue to the park board, and will come back to the plan commission.

Vacation rentals

Fairness to established businesses was also a concern as the commission discussed vacation rentals.

Morrissette said he’d like to see a permit for vacation homes, one that includes the 3% room tax that hotels and other lodging facilities pay.

Reeves said AirBnB, one of the more popular vacation rental sites, will work with cities to charge that tax through their site when users book. The company then sends the city a check.

“There is limited oversight that we have in that part,” he said.

Other sites don’t have that option, but he said the city can try to work with them to do so.

Community Development Director Mike Johnson said Stillwater’s ordinance could serve as a template for the city. It differentiated between the bed and breakfasts, owner-occupied rentals and more.

Casanova questioned how the city would handle someone buying a house for the sole purpose of short-term vacation rentals.

“Is that fair to the full-time property owners that live in that neighborhood?” he said.

Reeves said that is a growing issue in some communities. Looking at AirBnB during the meeting, he said he saw only a couple places in Hudson up for rent.

Staff will review the example ordinances from other communities as well as the administrative burden.



