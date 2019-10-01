NEW RICHMOND -- A Department of Administration report states there is a case to be made that the city of New Richmond didn’t abide rules governing the displacement of the now-shuttered Lowrey Hotel.

But depending on the interpretation of a key term at the center of the debate and other factors, the city could prevail in court, according to a letter from the Wisconsin Department of Administration.

The letter, signed by DOA legal counsel Doug Lovejoy, addresses a complaint filed by Stacy Wright, former owner of the Lowrey Hotel, a downtown New Richmond business that rented rooms to low-income people. It closed in August 2018 after the property’s owners, headed by Jim Beebe, terminated the hotel’s lease. The closure left 46 people looking for a new place to live.

The city acquired the building from the Beebe family in December 2018 for $300,000 and has since named three potential firms as candidates to redevelop it.

According to Wright’s complaint, the hotel should have been eligible for relocation assistance through the administration department.

The department’s website states “any entity that undertakes a public project that may potentially displace a person from their home, farm or business must file a relocation plan” with the DOA. Relocation assistance can include moving costs, re-establishment expenses and replacement business expenses.

Lovejoy’s letter states the complaint’s outcome may hinge on the word “project.”

“DOA determines that on the merits it would not be unreasonable for a court to find in favor of the Lowrey in a cause of action … depending on what facts are revealed through the discovery process and how a court were to interpret the meaning of ‘project’ within the context” of state statutes, the document states.

But the interpretation of “project” and other legal findings could yield a court ruling in the city’s favor, Lovejoy wrote.

The city did not file a relocation plan. It maintains the Lowrey was not eligible since it was not displaced, but rather that its lease had come to its natural end — a contention the DOA disagreed with, noting Beebe gave notice he was terminating the lease.

“But for such notice, the Lowrey could have remained at the building as a holdover tenant” under state law, Lovejoy wrote.

The DOA letter gave the Lowrey and the city 90 days to resolve the matter out of court.

Wright said she is hoping for a fair resolution, but said litigation is an option “we are fully prepared to do.”

“There is no win here, as far as I'm concerned,” she said. “Unfortunately, this should have been done correctly from the get-go.”

Questions for New Richmond City Administrator Mike Darrow were directed to city attorney Nick Vivian, who said the city has cooperated fully with the DOA’s inquiry and has met with Wright “in an effort to understand and resolve the concerns.”

“The city appreciates the concerns that have been raised and will continue to work to amicably resolve this matter,” Vivian said in an email.

The complaint only covers Wright and her former business. She said she is seeking out former Lowrey tenants who were displaced for additional relocation complaints.

Wright said she has met with at least 15 former tenants, all but one of whom she said are homeless.

She said she isn’t sure how much money could be at stake through the relocation complaint, and that while “it has the capacity for being expensive,” she isn’t focused on that aspect.

“If I was a greedy person, I wouldn’t have owned the business of the Lowrey Hotel,” she said. “This is not about the money. It’s about the point. Human beings should not treat human beings like this.”

Though Vivian did not address several questions directed to Darrow, he noted the city’s role in seeking assistance for the former Lowrey tenants.

“The city participated with state agencies, the county, the nonprofit and faith communities on a biweekly basis through the summer of 2018 in an effort to provide support and transition for all tenants and subtenants from the property,” he said.

‘Plans were inextricably linked’

But for the interpretation of “project,” the DOA letter lays out a timeline that appears to show the city’s process toward acquisition of the building at odds with rules governing relocation-plan rules.

The Wisconsin Relocation Law requires a plan to be filed before beginning negotiations “on any project which may involve displacement of a person,” Lovejoy wrote.

The city told the DOA there were “no formal or informal agreements to purchase the building by the city” at the time Beebe gave notice to the Lowrey on its lease in April 2018, according to the letter. Darrow also told RiverTown Multimedia in June 2018 there was “no formal agreement” at that time with the Beebes about the property.

However, the DOA notes the city began exploring acquisition as early as August 2017 and commissioned an building appraisal in January 2018 — around the same time city officials discussed a sale with the Beebes.

New Richmond City Council during a closed session “agreed to move forward with” a purchase agreement with contingencies for $325,000 with the Beebes in February 2018, according to city meeting minutes cited by the DOA.

“After the Feb. 12, 2018, closed session meeting, city staff took several actions that strongly indicate the city’s intent to pursue acquisition of the building,” Lovejoy wrote.

The DOA pointed out preliminary steps by the city in March 2018 to seek out a developer as part of a public-private partnership described in a draft request for qualifications memo from city Planning Director Noah Wiedenfeld describing the Beebe building.

The DOA document outlines additional circumstances surrounding the city’s apparent interest in the building at different points in 2018 before stating a court could make a reasonable inference that the city had been arranging development plans as early as March 2018.

“The city’s acquisition and redevelopment plans were inextricably linked, and it would not be unreasonable for a court to conclude that such a redevelopment constituted a ‘project’” under administration code, the document states.

But the DOA makes clear “project” is the pivotal term in play.

The city told the DOA there were no formal or informal agreements to purchase the building. The DOA notes that whether an agreement between the Beebes and the city was in place “is not dispositive as to whether there was a public project.”

The DOA concedes state administrative code uses “circular language” to define the term, thus leaving a determination in limbo.

“Without a clear definition of the term ‘project,’ DOA can only speculate as to how a court might interpret the definition of ‘public project’ and its applicability to this dispute,” the document states.

However, the DOA states it would “not be unreasonable” for a court to find the city’s actions constituting a “project.”