The measures passed by the Republican-controlled Legislature last December limit the powers of new Gov. Tony Evers and Attorney General Josh Kaul. Judge James Peterson said the case should go before a state court. Peterson wrote in his decision, “There are many reasons to criticize the lame-duck laws. But the role of a federal court is not to second-guess the wisdom of state legislation, or to decide how the state should allocate the power among the branches of its government.” The Wisconsin Supreme Court upheld the lame-duck laws in June.





Wis. lawmakers rank in nation’s Top 10 for salary

A new report says Wisconsin's state lawmakers are some of the highest paid in the country.

According to The Badger Project, Wisconsin senators and representatives make $53,000 per year, ninth most among the 50 states. The report says Wisconsin is also one of the smallest states to have full-time legislators. Some of the states ahead of Wisconsin include California, New York, Pennsylvania, and Michigan.





State health officials recommend early flu shot this season

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services is recommending people get a flu shot as soon as possible.

The flu season is starting early and state influenza coordinator Tom Haupt says we've already had nine hospitalizations in the last few weeks, which is not what we'd normally see in mid September. Haupt says this year's flu shots should be more effective than last year's vaccine because two of the three main components were upgraded. He received his flu shot this week.





Man dies, 2 swim ashore after boat capsizes on Lake Superior

A man from Sturgeon Bay is dead after a boat capsized Monday on Lake Superior near Duluth.

The St. Louis (Minn.) County Sheriff's Office says three men were on the boat when the engine was overcome with water and large waves flipped it over. Fifty-year-old Randall Corsten of New Franken, Wis., and 59-year-old Donald Slater of Sault St. Marie, Mich., were able to swim to shore, but 68-year-old Donald Sarter was unaccounted for. Duluth firefighters found Sarter in shallow water but lifesaving efforts were unsuccessful. One man told deputies all were wearing life jackets but they weren't zipped together in the front.





Elections Commission offers $1.1M in election-system grants

The Wisconsin Elections Commission is offering a $1.1 million grant program to help municipalities and counties upgrade cyber security for the 2020 elections.

Cities and counties can apply for $1,200 for new computers and professional IT support. Reid Magney with the state Elections Commission says they have significantly strengthened security for clerks who access the statewide voter registration system since 2016. Wisconsin clerks will have until Nov. 15 to apply for grants.





Brewers rank 8th in total MLB attendance

Despite being the smallest market Major League Baseball team, the Milwaukee Brewers ranked eighth in total attendance this season.

More than 2.9 million fans attended games at Miller Park, topping larger markets including Houston, Philadelphia, Detroit and Miami. Attendance averaged 36,091 per game, a 2.5% increase over 2018. It was the 12th time in 13 seasons the team drew more than 2.5 million to Miller Park. MVP Christian Yelich ranked among the top five players based on sales from MLB.Shop.com. The Brewers play at the Washington Nationals 7 p.m. Tuesday in the National League Wild Card game.





53rd World Dairy Expo underway in Madison

The 53rd annual World Dairy Expo opens at the Alliant Energy Center in Madison Tuesday.

Organizers say more than 60,000 people in the dairy business from 100 countries are expected to attend the event through Saturday. The expo is a forum for dairy producers, companies, organizations and marketers to come together to discuss the industry, exchange ideas and learn about new technology being used. U.S. Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue is holding a town hall meeting at the expo today. Officials say the event generated $26 million for the Madison area last year.



