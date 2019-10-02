IDM Hospitality, a Madison, Wis.-based company, partnered with Confluence to operate the hotel portion of the hotel-apartment-retail space. The space is set for a late 2020 opening after almost nine years of development.

“We talked to a different boutique hotel operator," said Mike Mattingly, a Confluence representative. "We were definitely looking for somebody to operate a non-flagged boutique hotel ... we found they had a lot of experience in a lot of markets that had a lot of similarities in Hastings.”

It was important for the developers to partner with a non-branded hotel operator, he said. They wanted to be able to take advantage of Confluence's unique branding opportunities.

"It was just about being able to create a unique experience that allowed us to play the history of the building," Mattingly said. "And not be stuck with a flag that would put us in a box that would not allows us to engage in ... some of the history."

According to the organization’s website it currently manages hotels in Nebraska, Wisconsin, Missouri and other places throughout the Midwest. That was another appealing factor for Confluence, he said.

While IDM Hospitality will manage the business’s planned 69-room hotel, its undetermined if they will manage the food-and-beverage portion of the business, he said. IDM has prior experience running hotels and their restaurants, but, for now, the agreement is just for the restaurant side of Confluence.

In all, the space will feature 20 apartment units, a 250-seat banquet facility, a restaurant space and other improvements like a riverfront park.