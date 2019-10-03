The University of Wisconsin-Madison is apologizing for a homecoming video that touted diversity on campus but showed few students of color.

The video was posted Sunday and taken down Monday due to immediate criticism from alumni and students online. The university said in a statement, "We know that, both historically and today, students of color and other under-represented groups do not feel as welcome on our campus as majority students. As a community, we must commit to and invest in ways to change this." The homecoming committee said on Facebook "we are sorry that our video failed to show the full breadth of the university experience and made members of our community feel excluded. " Around 70 percent of the student population in Madison is white.





Ag secretary Pfaff responds to USDA secretary’s comments on farms

Wisconsin Ag Secretary Brad Pfaff is pushing back on comments made by USDA head Sonny Perdue at World Dairy Expo.

Pfaff says Wisconsin has the programs in place to ensure that small farmers get the support they need to succeed. He said, "we also want to make sure that we have an environment and economic climate in place that allows farmers of all sizes and all scales, those individuals that want to be able to farm, to feel that have an opportunity to farm." Perdue said the current Farm Bill can provide some help to farmers, but that it will be difficult for small dairy operations to stay afloat in the current economic climate. Pfaff says Wisconsin's small farms have plenty of opportunities to grow and succeed.





State Patrol investigating fatal Chippewa County crash

Authorities are investigating a crash in Chippewa County that left one person dead.

The Wisconsin State Patrol says an SUV left Highway 29 near Lake Hallie Wednesday afternoon and crashed into a field. A state trooper attempted life-saving measures at the scene but the victim died at the hospital. The victim's name hasn't been released.





Rare equipment failure blamed for summer blackout in Madison

American Transmission Company says a “very rare” equipment failure was at fault for this summer's blackout in Madison.

The blackout started when a voltage regulator failed at an electrical substation and emitted combustible gases that caught on fire. That fire then started the rest of the unit on fire, which lead to the blackout. ATC officials say that part is only 35 years old and is supposed to last around 50-60 years. The company has sent the whole unit off for inspection while they review best practices for their equipment.





Joint finance panel approves $110K for suicide prevention group

The Wisconsin Legislature's Joint Finance Committee voted to give $110,000 to a suicide prevention group -- but not without partisan commentary.

Sen. Jon Erpenbach noted the money was included in the budget approved this summer and said, "I get the due diligence, but this in my eyes is not due diligence. This is just holding things up for a couple months." Committee Republicans held off while awaiting recommendations of a suicide prevention task force. JFC co-chair Rep. John Nygren responded, "we might have been even doing some other changes here today if four minority members of that task force hadn't decided to leak their initial report to the media because it wasn't going the way they wanted it to." The money will help operate Hopeline, a text-based counseling service.











