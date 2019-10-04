U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson says he doesn't see anything improper with President Trump asking China to investigate former Vice President Joe Biden and his son.

The Wisconsin Republican says it's appropriate for Trump to seek help from other countries to investigate potential crimes. His comments come as the president faces an impeachment inquiry in the U.S. House over allegedly pressuring Ukraine's president to look into Hunter Biden. There is no evidence of wrongdoing by Biden or his son in Ukraine or China. Democrats claim Trump’s calls for foreign investigations of his opponent defy a federal prohibition on candidates soliciting a thing of value from a foreign government, and constitute an abuse of the office of the president.





Evers resents comments by U.S. ag secretary over family farms

Gov. Tony Evers says he resents comments this week by Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue that family farms must grow to survive.

Perdue made his comments Tuesday at the World Dairy Expo. Evers says smaller farms should be supported and not be told they have to get bigger if they're going to survive.





Air Force rejects requests for F-35 fighter jet demonstrations at Truax Field

The U.S. Air Force is rejecting requests for a demonstration of F-35 fighters proposed for Truax Field in Madison.

In a letter to Wisconsin Congressman Mark Pocan, Acting Air Force Secretary Matthew Donovan said a take-off and landing demonstration would "only present a momentary experience of that aircraft's noise which would serve no evaluative purpose." Donovan said the sound impact of a jet is measured as an average of all airplane noise in an area over 24 hours — not with a single flight. Madison is a preferred site for the new 90 million-dollar jets, which would replace existing F-16s. Some residents oppose the F-35s coming to Madison over worries they'll be considerably louder than the F-16s based there.





Man gets life for fatal shooting of Milwaukee police officer

A man who shot and killed a Milwaukee police officer in February will spend the rest of his life in prison.

Twenty-seven-year-old Jordan Fricke was sentenced to life without parole Thursday in the killing of 35-year-old Officer Matthew Rittner. Police were raiding Rittner's apartment when he fired four shots, killing Rittner. Fricke claimed self-defense but was convicted of first-degree intentional homicide and other charges. He apologized in court to Rittner's family, Milwaukee police and the community. Rittner's wife was pregnant at the time and has since given birth to their baby girl. Officers packed the courtroom in support of Rittner's widow.





St. Paddy’s Day pot cookies lead to 80-day jail sentence for woman

A Shawano County woman is sentenced to 80 days in jail for handing out marijuana-laced St. Patrick's Day cookies.

Cathleen Krause of Westcott pleaded no contest Thursday to possession and distribution of THC as part of a deal with prosecutors. Other charges including possession of LSD and magic mushrooms were thrown out. Krause must also pay more than $1,000 in fines and begin serving her sentence Oct. 11. She was given Huber privileges and credit for three days already served.





Signed Favre Packers jersey survives Chippewa County tornado

A signed Brett Favre jersey is one of the surviving items from a house destroyed by the Sept. 24 tornado in Chippewa County.

Malcom Gullickson was sifting through the debris of his Elk Mound home when someone made an amazing discovery. It was a signed number-four Green Bay Packers jersey that had been displayed in a glass-covered frame. That frame was gone but the jersey was unscathed. Gullickson said it was "just luck" that the Favre jersey survived. He plans to get it framed again and is saving it for his grandson.







