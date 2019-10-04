Several projects adorned the campus mall this week at the University of Wisconsin-River Falls.

The 28th-annual outdoor art installation was held Oct. 2-3 on open spaces along the mall.

Students stopped to check out various creations, some of which left much to interpretation — like one featuring a climbing rope strung between two trees — and others with more direct messages, like one featuring plastic bottle-litter displaying messages "this way to the year 2050" and "how dare you."

Check out the attached photos for a sampling of the displays.