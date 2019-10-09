It won’t stick, but the National Weather Service is projecting a chance for the first snow of the season this weekend.

Forecasters say there is a 50-50 chance of snow Saturday in western Wisconsin. Wednesday high temperatures will get close to 70 degrees, but by the weekend those highs likely won’t get out of the 30s. Despite the cool snap, things will still be warm enough that the snow is expected to melt quickly.





Senate confirms 5 members of Evers’ Cabinet

While they were giving approval to an impressive list of bills, members of the Wisconsin Senate also confirmed five members of Gov. Tony Evers' cabinet.

The majority of his choices for cabinet positions are still in limbo — without a vote — almost a year after they began their jobs. Eleven continue to lead Wisconsin state agencies unless or until they are rejected by the Republican-controlled Senate. Leaders have raised concerns about several of Evers' choices, but no votes have been taken on their nominations.





UW Regents get overview of $95M UW-Eau Claire project

Members of the Planning and Budget Committee for the University of Wisconsin Board of Regents will get an overview of a $95 million project for the Eau Claire campus Thursday.

Plans for the Sonnentag Event and Recreation Complex were first unveiled five years ago. The building will actually be owned by a private, nonprofit corporation with board members representing the YMCA, the Mayo Clinic, the university, some students and members of the Eau Claire community. It replaces the aging Zorn Arena, which was built in 1951.





Republican lawmakers agree on rule changes for paralyzed lawmaker

A paralyzed Wisconsin lawmaker will be allowed to call into committee meetings when he can't be in attendance after Republican leaders agreed on some rules changes.

The Assembly is expected to vote on the new guidelines Thursday. Democratic Rep. Jimmy Anderson is confined to a wheelchair and he says he relies on a home health assistant who isn't always available when a meeting is scheduled. Assembly Speaker Robin Vos originally refused Anderson's request for phone access and the bitter fight went public.





Wis. senator opposes American troop pullout from Syria

U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson opposes President Trump’s plan to withdraw Americans troops from Syria.

The Wisconsin Republican said he has never believed America can or should be the world’s policeman. But Johnson said "supporting a key ally in the fight against ISIS and preventing further unnecessary bloodshed in Syria is in our national interest." He added that abandoning the Kurds would not only send a terrible signal to America's allies and adversaries, it will "simply be unconscionable." In a tweet Tuesday, the president said the United States is not abandoning the Kurds, calling them "a special people and wonderful fighters."





Democrats make Medicaid expansion top priority

State Democrats are making Medicaid expansion their top priority in the current political campaign.

They released details of their Moving Wisconsin Forward agenda Monday. The party's "to-do" list for 2020 includes a call for the state to mandate a "living wage" and require women to be paid more. A new addition is a focus on updated water quality laws, though the new plan includes few specifics on how to accomplish that goal.





Bill creating Wis. 9/11 memorial highway unanimously passes Senate

The Senate is giving unanimous approval to a bill that would create the 'Wisconsin 9/11 Memorial Highway' near Kewaskum.

The Department of Transportation will put up and maintain directional signs on the stretch of state Highway 28 and point drivers to the 9/11 Memorial Education Center. Family and friends of 9/11 New York City victim Andrea Lyn Haberman from Wisconsin were at the Capitol last month when the legislation was introduced. The memorial will include a 2,000-pound beam salvaged from the north tower of the World Trade Center.



