A plan approved in the Wisconsin Senate Tuesday would decriminalize the operation of lemonade stands. The Assembly will take up the issue of allowing kids under the age of 18 to sell glasses of lemonade in their front yards next. Some rules will remain in place. Sales will be limited to $2,000 a year and the kids won’t be able to sell any food which has to be refrigerated or cooked.





Lawmaker’s accommodation request legislation comes with a catch

Fitchburg Rep. Jimmy Anderson says Republicans are forcing him to vote against his own accommodation request.

A vote will be taken Thursday on new Assembly rules which would allow Anderson to phone-in to attend some hearings and committee meetings. Republicans gave Anderson what he wanted – then added another rule change giving lawmakers multiple attempts to override a governor’s veto. When Wisconsin lawmakers create new rules for a session they are voted-on as a package. The Democrat Anderson says this is a “political stunt” by Speaker Robin Vos.





Summer’s over, but brief, busy tourist season starts in Northwoods

Less than three weeks after the end of the summer tourist season and a new group of visitors is filling restaurants and motels in the Northwoods.

State officials say leaves are at 85 percent of their peak colors in the area around Minocqua. Several motels are reporting they are at 100 percent capacity this week. This tourist season doesn’t last long, with leaves expected to fall to the ground by the end of October.





Democratic Wis. congresswoman wants U.S. Sen. Johnson to testify

A Wisconsin congresswoman wants U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson to testify as Democrats work to impeach the president.

Milwaukee Democrat Gwen Moore made the comment Wednesday. Moore says the Republican senator heard President Trump’s phone call to the Ukraine president and she wants him to appear at any impeachment hearings to reveal what was said. Johnson has said more than once that the president told him he never threatened to withhold aid from Ukraine in exchange for a promise to investigate Joe Biden.





Senate passes bills to combat Lyme disease

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources is putting together a study group on Lyme disease and offering insect repellent at state parks under a package of bills passed Tuesday.

Sen. Mark Miller says these measures are a good step in both understanding and combating Lyme disease as well as a number of other insect delivered diseases. Democrat Miller said,"we are going to be experiencing more and more of these insect vector-borne diseases in the state of Wisconsin as our climate continues to gradually warm up. And we're going to have to deal with it, and the sooner we do it the better." The bills now head to the Assembly for approval.





Cursive writing could return to Wis. classrooms

Republican lawmakers are considering a requirement for schools to teach cursive writing again.

State Rep. Jeremy Thiesfeldt says there’s a need for students to learn the basics of reading and writing cursive so they can be more successful. There’s no formal proposal yet. Educators say they always are worried by new mandates from the Legislature. State test scores find 60 percent of Wisconsin students can’t read or write at grade level.





Collapsing feed bunk wall results in death of farm tractor operator

The collapse of a feed bunk wall in the Township of Honey Creek has cost a Sauk County farmer his life.

The name of the 72-year-old victim hasn’t been released. He was operating a farm tractor Tuesday afternoon when the wall gave way and his tractor rolled. Authorities say the victim suffered severe crushing injuries and died before he could be taken to a hospital.



