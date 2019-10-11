NEW RICHMOND — A Detroit man sought in the stabbing death of a woman there was arrested Wednesday in New Richmond.

New Richmond police said 26-year-old Darius Calhoun was arrested after a medical call at 11:40 a.m. near East Richmond Way and Dorset Lane. Officers made contact with Calhoun on the scene, where they learned he was wanted in a Detroit homicide case.

Calhoun, who police said had been in New Richmond for two days before his arrest, was taken to St. Croix County Jail, where he was being held for possible extradition to Michigan.

According to a Detroit radio station, Calhoun is suspected of stabbing a mother of five to death on Sept. 21. The story said he fled after the incident and his whereabouts were unknown until the New Richmond incident.

New Richmond police urged anyone with information about how Calhoun arrived there or where he stayed to call the department at 715-246-6667.