The last time Wisconsin lawmakers were successful in overriding a governor’s partial budget veto was nearly 35 years ago — but it could happen again later this year.

Republican Assembly Speaker Robin Vos says leaders haven’t talked about what specific veto overrides might be attempted. Such an action takes a two-thirds vote and Republicans would need at least some Democrats to join them to get it done. Vos says a vote could come sometime this fall.





UW-Madison reviews complaints about signs posted on office windows

A video of an unidentified college student putting up anti-Trump signs has been posted on Twitter.

The signs calling the president a sexist and a racist were placed on the windows at the College Republicans student office earlier this week. The UW-Madison Office of Student Conduct and Community Standards is reviewing the complaint about the signs which included explicit language. The Republican group calls the activity extremely disrespectful.





Assembly passes accommodations for disabled lawmaker

The Wisconsin Assembly decided two votes on rules changes Thursday along party lines.

State Rep. Jimmy Anderson, who is paralyzed, will be able to phone-in to meetings when he can’t attend, but his plea that other rules changes be set aside was ignored. Anderson wound up voting against the changes he had requested. He and other Democrats were against some parts of the total package which was decided, including one on overriding a governor’s veto. They have called the rules package “a power grab.”





Wis. congressman wants to withhold Pompeo’s pay

A Wisconsin congressman wants to withhold Secretary of State Mike Pompeo’s paycheck for his efforts against the impeachment inquiry.

Democrat Mark Pocan has sent a letter to Pompeo contending Congress could block his pay because the Trump administration is preventing the United States ambassador to the European Union, Gordon Sondland, from giving testimony. Pocan is co-chair of the Congressional Progressive Caucus. Congress is investigating whether the president withheld nearly $400 million in aid to Ukraine to pressure its president to investigate presidential candidate Joe Biden.





UW-Madison fraternity suspended over serving alcohol

The University of Wisconsin-Madison has suspended one of its fraternities for serving alcohol.

The action was taken Wednesday against the Sigma Chi fraternity. The same fraternity had also been suspended in 2015 and 2019. The move by the university means Sigma Chi is banned from all school activities until late January 2020.







