Prosecutors say a woman charged with first-degree intentional homicide lured her 24-year-old victim to Dunn County last March and stabbed him 16 times.

The trial for Ezra McCandless is starting this week. Investigators say McCandless told them she started stabbing Alexander Woodworth “anywhere and everywhere” when their vehicle got stuck on a muddy road. A competency exam determined McCandless is stable enough to be tried. Opening statements are going to be given Tuesday.





One year later, Jayme Closs feeling stronger each day

The Wisconsin teen who escaped captivity after 88 days says she feels stronger every day.

It’s been one year since Jayme Closs was kidnapped after both her parents were shot and killed in their Barron County home. In an exclusive statement to ABC the 14-year-old thanked everyone for their kindness and concern. Closs now lives with her aunt who says Jayme is courageously reclaiming her life. As for her kidnapper, he pled guilty earlier this year and is serving a life sentence.





Wis. congressman wants federal government to help people find cheaper prescriptions

Congressman Ron Kind says he wants the federal government to take a role in helping people find cheaper prescription drugs.

The Wisconsin Democrat says the Drug Pricing Action Plan would require the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services to tell people in Medicare’s Low-Income Subsidy program about lower-cost alternatives. Kind says helping people shot for cheaper prescriptions will be a significant factor in making sure they can get the medicine they need at a price they can pay.





Eau Claire ministry worker charged with child sex crimes

A 38-year-old Eau Claire man who worked with children’s ministries and a church camp for the past 19 years has been charged with child sex crimes.

A girl accused Bryan Broughton of touching her sexually more than once at several different locations. The victim told investigators she couldn’t think of a time when he was near her and didn’t touch her. Police say Broughton admitting the touching and said he also touched another girl at about the same time. Broughton is being held in the Eau Claire County Jail with a court hearing set for Oct. 22.





Avery attorney asking state appeals court for new trial or evidentiary hearing

The attorney for convicted killer Steven Avery is asking the Wisconsin Court of Appeals to take up the case.

Kathleen Zellner is still seeking a new trial for Avery – or, an evidentiary hearing. Zellner’s new trial request was turned down by a circuit judge in August. Now, she wants the appeals court to consider claims ranging from insufficient scientific testing of evidence to ineffective trial counsel. Avery’s nephew, Brendan Dassey, has asked Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers to grant him clemency.









Violence breaks out more than once at Lincoln Hills School for Boys

Just weeks after a court-ordered monitor reported substantial improvements had been made at the Lincoln Hills School for Boys, the juvenile prison was rocked by a violence-filled weekend.

At one point, a tactical unit from an adult prison was called to the facility in Irma to help keep order. The Wisconsin Department of Corrections says more than two dozen inmates were involved in a series of incidents the weekend of Sept. 28-29. Several guards were injured and charges have been filed.





Congressman expects articles of impeachment against Trump by year’s end

Congressman Mark Pocan expects the House of Representatives to vote on articles of impeachment against President Trump by the end of the year.

The Wisconsin Democrat says he believes the president has committed an impeachable offense, but he says he won’t commit on the way he will vote until he sees the actual document. Republican U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson said Democrats “loathe” the president during a radio interview and have been wanting to sabotage his presidency since he took office.



