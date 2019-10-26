After seven years as executive director of the National Eagle Center in Wabasha, Rolf Thompson has mixed feelings as he prepares for retirement at the end of October.

“It’s a big transition,” he said. “As with any major life decision, there are tradeoffs, and for me, that includes all the exciting things we have going on at the National Eagle Center and in Wabasha.”

The expansion of the National Eagle Center into four buildings on Main Street in Wabasha is one project that Thompson has worked on.

“Like a lot of big things, it is going to take longer than we expected when we first started,” Thompson said. “I am sorry to be leaving all the great stuff that is going on, but at the same time, we are really excited to be closer to the kids and grandkids and have time for some travel and all the things that we want to do in the go-go years of retirement.”

Thompson had spent his career in nonprofit leadership roles in St. Paul, and took charge of the National Eagle Center in 2012. In his time there, he was able to oversee bringing in $8 million from the Minnesota Legislature for Wabasha’s riverfront improvement plan which includes part of the cost of the expansion of the National Eagle Center.

“It was interesting to see the legislative process and meet all the legislators,” Thompson said. “I enjoyed talking to them about this vision for a small town in Minnesota that is really a vision that will have statewide impact.”

He was also instrumental in securing the Preston Cook Collection, a warehouse of more than 25,000 eagle-related items that Cook has donated to the National Eagle Center. The collection will be displayed in sections of the upcoming expansion.

“To be able to connect people to what the eagle has meant as a symbol throughout American history and culture is pretty amazing,” Thompson said.

Thompson praised the staff at the National Eagle Center and said he is proud of the work going on there. He said the staff members are “mission focused and motivated to do big things. They are great people.”

Having lived much of his life in the Twin Cities, and having served as the director of a YMCA camp in the Boundary Waters, Thompson said, “We were always oriented to the north, both professionally and personally. I have really appreciated getting to know southeast Minnesota over the last seven years.”

He and his wife C.J. Jacobson, who has been involved in the live eagle programs as a volunteer at the National Eagle Center, will be moving back to the Twin Cities where they will live within 10 minutes of their grandchildren which he said has been a major goal.

“We have a lake cottage in northern Wisconsin,” he said. “It is one of our passions, and we want to spend more time there. We also have travel aspirations. We did a trip to Tibet in September. It was an incredible experience, and we called it practice for retirement.”