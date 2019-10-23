Scott Nordstrand is seeking to remain a St. Croix County Circuit Court judge. The Somerset resident, who took office in January after being appointed by former Gov. Scott Walker, announced his candidacy for Branch 1 judgeship on Wednesday, Oct. 23.

“It has been a great honor and responsibility to serve the citizens of St. Croix County over this past year, and I hope I have earned their trust,” Nordstrand said.

The seat will be up for election on April 7, 2020. Circuit court judges’ terms last six years.

Nordstrand was appointed to the bench after former Judge Eric Lundell retired in 2018.

A Hudson native, Nordstrand worked in commercial litigation in Alaska, where he later served as deputy attorney general. He briefly served as Alaska’s acting attorney general.

Nordstrand was later appointed as Alaska’s Department of Administration commissioner.

He returned to private practice after returning to Wisconsin, where he was later elected to St. Croix County Board in 2018 before being appointed judge.



