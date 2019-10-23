Multiple people were hospitalized Wednesday after a two-vehicle crash on Interstate 94 in St. Croix County.

The Wisconsin State Patrol said the crash occurred at 1:10 p.m. Oct. 23 when an eastbound 2009 Honda Odyssey struck a guardrail in the Roberts area. The van careened back across eastbound lanes, where it was struck by a 2019 Dodge Durango.

Five people were hospitalized, one of whom sustained life-threatening injuries, according to troopers. Two of the injured were listed as serious and the other two were described as sustaining minor injuries.

Troopers said all five patients were taken to Regions Hospital in St. Paul.

Officials with knowledge of the crash said children were among the injured.

The crash closed eastbound I-94 traffic for more than two hours; motorists were diverted at Exit 10.

Victims’ names were not immediately released by the State Patrol, which noted the crash remains under investigation.



