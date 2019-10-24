Only 46 percent of those responding to the Marquette University Law School poll released Wednesday are for the hearings, with 49 percent against. Only 44 percent support the idea of removing the president from office. The number of voters who approve of the hearings has gone up from 29 percent in April.

Special session on gun violence won’t last long

Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald says he sees no point in wasting time, so the upcoming special session on gun violence won’t last long.

Democratic Gov. Tony Evers called for lawmakers to return to the Capitol next month to vote on his proposals. Instead, Fitzgerald plans to adjourn the special session almost immediately. The Republican says there’s not enough support for Evers’ proposed red flag law or expanded background checks to take a vote.





Foxconn innovation centers on hold with focus on Mt. Pleasant facility

While the Taiwan-based electronics giant Foxconn focuses its energies on building the massive manufacturing plant in Mount Pleasant, it has apparently put work on five Innovation Centers on hold.

Eau Claire officials say the company requested $2 million in permits for a downtown location but has only done some preliminary work. In addition to Eau Claire, the centers are to be built in Green Bay, Madison, Racine and Milwaukee. Foxconn hasn’t said if the stoppage is permanent and when it might move forward.





Wis. Democrats introduce family medical leave act

A proposal at the State Capitol would allow Wisconsin workers 12 weeks of paid time off under certain circumstances.

Democratic Sen. Janice Ringhand from Evansville said, "I've talked about my own experience where my son broke his leg and I had to be home with him for several months, and it definitely has a financial impact on families." Ringhand says the costs of the Wisconsin Family Medical Leave Act would be covered by employees contributing part of their paycheck into a trust fund. This is the third time Democrats have introduced the proposal. Republicans have not supported it in the past.





Eau Claire ready to return historic locomotive to Duluth

Eau Claire city leaders have developed a case of "buyer’s remorse" and will return a historic Soo Line locomotive to a Duluth museum.

The western Wisconsin city soured on the deal when it found out how expensive it would be to restore the locomotive. Eau Claire will make a profit on the deal. It bought the train engine for $4 and will sell it back to the Superior Railroad Museum in Duluth for eight. Of course, there’s the cost of returning the locomotive to Minnesota.





Marshfield resident wants ‘no weapons allowed’ sign taken down at city hall

A Marshfield man wants a “No Weapons Allowed” sign taken down at city hall.

The request was debated during Monday’s meeting of the common council. Todd Zieglmeier says the sign indicates the city is taking rights away from its citizens. He told city administrators all it is doing is impacting people who have gone through background checks and taken classes — not a bad guy. The topic is set to come up for discussion again next month.





Student, 5, finds handgun near elementary school

Madison police say a staff member at Leopold Elementary School saw a 5-year-old student holding a handgun Tuesday.

The gun was retrieved quickly and no one was hurt. Madison police say it was a good thing that the gun didn’t have a bullet in the chamber, the child didn’t pull the trigger and there was an adult nearby. Police are reviewing surveillance video footage in an effort to find out who tossed it there. A little over a year-and-a-half ago a parent and student walking to school found a loaded gun on the edge of the same school campus.



