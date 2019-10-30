Former Wisconsin Congressman Sean Duffy has been catching some heat for his comments Tuesday about an Army officer at the National Security Council.

Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman twice raised concerns about the Trump administration’s push to have Ukraine investigate Democrats. While discussing that, viewers thought Duffy – who is now a commentator on the news network – had questioned Vindman’s patriotism. The officer was born in the former Soviet Union. Duffy later backtracked the comments, tweeting that Vindman is “an American war hero.”





Western Wis. murder suspect takes stand, says she stabbed 16 times in self-defense

A woman facing murder charges in Dunn County Circuit Court says she had to stab the victim 16 times.

Stanley resident Ezra McCandless took the stand Monday to tell the court she killed her former boyfriend in self-defense. McCandless said she kept stabbing Alexander Woodworth because he wouldn’t let go. Defense lawyers are drawing a picture of the dead man as dangerous and being obsessed with her. They say he was also obsessed with cannibalism.





Johnson won’t recuse himself from impeachment trial

U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson says he won’t recuse himself if there is an impeachment trial.

The Wisconsin Republican says he would be happy to provide his first-hand knowledge of events and conversations involving Ukraine to members of the House of Representatives conducting the impeachment investigation. Johnson says his close involvement in Ukraine issues at the center of that investigation isn’t a reason for him to step aside.





Wis. fifth-worst state for internet safety for kids

A national safety and security company reports there are only four states with worse internet safety for kids than Wisconsin.

SafeWise measured cyberbullying, electronic harassment and sexting. Wisconsin was fifth-worst. The state has no laws in place on sexting, meaning it’s not considered a criminal offense. There are laws concerning cyberbullying and electronic harassment – and many schools have policies in place about that activity. Law enforcement authorities are still very active with their investigation efforts.





Evers creates another commission — this one on census

Gov. Tony Evers says he wants to make sure everyone living in the state gets counted next year.

Evers is creating the Complete Count Commission to make sure that happens. The Democratic state leader says he wants even people in the country illegally to be counted. He points out that hundreds of billions of dollars in federal aid will be distributed based on the 2020 Census count.





Madison firefighter jailed in cocaine trafficking investigation

A Madison firefighter is jailed in connection with a cocaine investigation.

Forty-one-year-old firefighter/E-M-T Andrey Hansbro and 56-year-old Gerald Moran were arrested following a drug search on Madison's northside. Authorities found cocaine, marijuana, cash, cell phones and other items. Hansbro is being held on charges of maintaining a drug trafficking place and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Moran is facing three counts of delivering cocaine and possession with intent to deliver. The Madison Fire Department says Hansbro is on unpaid leave and has been since February. He's been a firefighter since October 2014.



