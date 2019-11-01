Closing arguments will be offered Friday morning in a Dunn County murder trial. Ezra McCandless is accused of killing her former boyfriend.

McCandless has said she stabbed Alexander Woodworth 16 times as an act of self-defense. The 24-year-old Woodworth was killed last year. Dunn County Circuit Judge James Peterson has said he is leaning toward not sequestering the jury if it works through the weekend.





Wis. legislator crafting bill to allow college athletes to profit

College athletes in Wisconsin would be able to make money if proposed legislation is passed.

State Rep. Dave Murphy is the chairman the Assembly's Colleges and Universities Committee. The Greenville Republican says he's working on a bill to allow student- athletes to profit from their names, images or likenesses. About a dozen states have or are considering similar laws. No one at the University of Wisconsin is commenting about his proposal since the NCAA Board of Governors voted to allow athletes to be paid. UW-Madison Athletic Director Barry Alvarez has been critical of the idea.





Vote on impeachment rules follow party lines for Wis. lawmakers

Wisconsin’s congressional delegation voted along party lines Thursday on the rules for impeachment.

Democrats Ron Kind, Gwen Moore and Mark Pocan voted for the rules. Republicans Mike Gallagher, Glenn Grothman, Jim Sensenbrenner and Bryan Steil voted against. Two Democratic members of the House switched sides, but all Republicans voted against the rules.





La Crosse County jury finds man not guilty in former girlfriend’s death

A La Crosse County jury has returned with a not guilty verdict after five hours of deliberation.

Erik Sackett had faced first-degree intentional homicide charges in the death of his former girlfriend. Prosecutors told the court Sackett killed 35-year-old Erin Somvilai in June 2018 and dumped her body in Runge Hollow Law in Vernon County near a cabin owned by his family. Sackett doesn’t get to go free. He still faces more jail time for a probation violation.





Milwaukee making serious pitch for G-7 Summit

Milwaukee City Hall will work with organizations like Visit Milwaukee and Wisconsin Center District in a major effort to host the G-7 Summit next year.

Mayor Tom Barrett has sent a letter to the White House and Vice President Mike Pence told local officials Milwaukee is being considered while he made a visit last week. Mayor Barrett says the space for the summit could be outside the city in locations like Lake Geneva or Sheboygan. There is no deadline for the summit decision so far.





Farm worker critically injured in Richland County

A farmworker hurt on the job Wednesday in Richland County is said to be in critical condition at UW Hospital in Madison.

The accident happened when the 43-year-old man from Plain got stuck in a road culvert. His name hasn’t been released. The victim suffered severe leg injuries while he and his fellow workers were pulling a large manure line through the road culvert tube.





Beer company restructuring could mean hundreds of jobs for Milwaukee

As part of a major restructuring, the parent company of MillerCoors will move hundreds of administrative jobs to Milwaukee.

The company also plans to dump the "Miller" name from its brand. The new name – Molson Coors Beverage Company – will go into effect Jan. 1. The company plans to close its Denver office and put its North American commercial headquarters in Chicago. All functional support roles would be located in Milwaukee.







