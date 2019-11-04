The jury found 22-year-old Ezra McCandless guilty of first-degree intentional homicide Friday. Prosecutors told the court she stabbed 24-year-old Alex Woodworth 16 times in March 2018. McCandless had taken the stand, telling the court she feared Woodworth was going to rape and kill her. She faces a life prison term when she is sentenced.





Senate Republican leader rejects Evers’ ag secretary nominee Pfaff

It looks like Gov. Tony Evers' pick for state agriculture secretary will not be confirmed by the Republican-controlled Senate.

A spokesman for Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald says he asked the Democratic governor this week to withdraw his nomination of Brad Pfaff to lead the Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection. The Senate was to vote on the appointment this week, but Fitzgerald doesn't believe Pfaff has the votes to be confirmed. Evers called the decision, "astonishing … in the middle of a dairy crisis and trade war."





Report: Wis. leads nation in farm bankruptcies

A report from the American Farm Bureau Federation finds more bankruptcy filings by Wisconsin farmers than in any other state.

The report puts the nationwide increase at 24 percent over the previous year, covering the 12 months ending Sept. 30. Several weather incidents and trade disputes were the major factors. Wisconsin led the country for a second straight year. The USDA estimates farm revenue at $88 billion for the year – 29 percent below the record set in 2013.





Man, miffed over pizza cheese content, accused of disorderly conduct

He said his pizza didn’t have enough cheese.

Everest Metro Police have cited a man for disorderly conduct after he ranted at workers in a Pizza Hut restaurant last week. His name hasn’t been released. Workers at the restaurant say the man came in swearing and yelling at them because there wasn’t enough cheese on his pizza. When it was ordered, his girlfriend had asked for extra cheese. When police questioned him, they say the man said he shouldn’t be cited “because he is an American and works hard.”





Packer linebacker Smith to appear in court

Packers linebacker Za’Darius Smith is scheduled to appear in Racine County Court to face marijuana possession charges Monday.

Smith was stopped for speeding Sept. 29 in Racine County. He and two teammates were returning from a trip to Chicago. Officers say the car smelled like pot and their search turned up evidence of drug use. Smith was the only person in the car who was cited.





Suspect arrested after allegedly throwing battery acid on man’s face

It will be up to the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office to determine if a hate crime charge will be filed against an assault suspect.

The 61-year-old man is accused of calling 42-year-old Mahud Villalaz “illegal” and throwing battery acid on his face. The suspect’s name hasn’t been released. Villalaz suffered second-degree burns in the attack Friday night outside a Milwaukee restaurant.



