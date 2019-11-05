HASTINGS, Minn. — Over the weekend, the Hastings Parks and Recreation Department hosted its first ever Pumpkin Toss.

On Saturday, Nov. 2 from 9 a.m. to noon, the City of Hastings collected 1,460 pounds of pumpkins from residents at the Hastings Public Works building.

Residents were able to enter a contest to see who could throw their pumpkin the furthest. The three longest throws were given the prize of a $100 compost coupon to Ries Farms, along with a goodie bag. The longest pumpkin throw by an adult was 33 feet.

Recreation programming specialist, Paige Marschall Bigler, estimates that over 60 people showed up to see how far they could chuck their pumpkins.

“Being our first year, I thought it was great that we were able to provide this event to residents,” Marschall Bigler said.

After the event was over, the pumpkins were taken to Ries Farms to be composted.

The event, part of a county-wide program, aimed to encourage city residents to compost their Halloween pumpkins. Across the county, the city events are held the Saturday after Halloween. The event also helped the city meet grant requirements.

In order to be compostable, candles and any other non-pumpkin decorations need to be removed. Any pumpkins with paint or glitter were not eligible for composting.

Anyone who is still looking to compost their pumpkins can drop them off at the Hastings compost drop-site, located in the Minnesota Coaches parking lot at 425 31st St. E. The site is open Wednesdays from 2-6 p.m. and Saturdays 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. through Nov. 23.