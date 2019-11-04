A duck hunting accident on North Lake in Welch Township on Nov. 3, resulted in one man with a non-life threatening injury being transported to St. Mary's in Rochester.

The Goodhue County Sheriff's Department stated that they received a call at 8:21 a.m. reporting that four hunters were in a boat that swayed, and one of the hunters lost his balance. The other three hunters tried to help him, and in the process, a shotgun discharged hitting Yee Leng Vang, 35, of Inver Grove Heights in the shoulder.

Vang was transported by ambulance from the North Lake access to Mayo Clinic Health System in Red Wing and then flown by Mayo 1 to St. Mary's.