Gov. Tony Evers’ appointee to lead the Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection is out of a job.

The Republican-controlled state Senate on Tuesday ousted Brad Pfaff from the position. WisPolitics.com reported it was the first time since at least 1987 that a gubernatorial Cabinet nominee was rejected by the Senate. The decision left Evers upset, saying “Republicans’ actions today were nothing short of callous and cruel.” Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald says Brad Pfaff has failed to deal with the dairy crisis. Fitzgerald says Pfaff has “bungled the job” since he started.

Evers said the move was political retribution after Pfaff spoke out about politics surrounding farmers’ mental health during Wisconsin’s dairy crisis.

“Frankly, it would have been a disservice to this state if I’d appointed a secretary who didn’t fight like hell for our farmers, regardless of the consequences,” Evers said in a statement. “This is the same political B.S. people are sick and tired of, and to say it’s a dark day for Wisconsin is simply an understatement.”

Several powerful farming industry groups have supported the nominee since the governor put his name forward.





Wis. DNR wants all hunters to bring deer in for testing

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources says it would like to see all hunters bring their deer in for testing this year. So far, hunters in about half of the state are required to test their deer for Chronic Wasting Disease. State scientists say CWD is deadly for deer and it is important to find out just how far it has spread.





Eau Claire city leaders hoping snow holds off — at least until next year

Eau Claire County’s bank account for snow removal is pretty thin after February’s heavy snowfall.

County officials are hoping any repeat of that deluge holds off – at least until after the first of the year. The county highway department started 2019 with more than $1 million set aside for snow removal. Right now, it has about $200,000 left in the bank. Eau Claire County normally spends about $160,000 to clear snow off its roads.





Charges filed against 61-year-old man accused of throwing battery acid on victim

Milwaukee police say surveillance video captured the crime when a 61-year-old suspect threw what was apparently battery acid on another man.

The confrontation happened outside a Milwaukee restaurant Friday night. Authorities are considering charging Clifton Blackwell of a racially-motivated hate crime since he accused the victim of being in the country illegally. The Wisconsin State Crime Lab is testing the liquid to determine what it is.





Corps of Engineers: Great Lakes water levels expected to remain high

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers expects water levels on the Great Lakes to remain unusually high for the next six months.

The projections were released in a report Monday. One expert with the corps says wet weather in October stopped the normal drop-off of water levels seen each fall. Storms over lakes Michigan, Huron and Superior led to beach erosion, flooding and serious damage to seawalls and roads. All five Great Lakes are expected to resume the seasonal decline – but remain well above normal.



