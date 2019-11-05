COTTAGE GROVE, Minn. — The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA) has identified the officers who discharged their firearms during an officer involved shooting incident Nov. 4 in Cottage Grove. Omar Maklad, a police sergeant from the Woodbury Police Department and Cottage Grove Police Capt. Gwen Martin are both on standard administrative leave.

The Ramsey County medical examiner identified the man who died during the incident as Noah Ante Erickson, 34, of White Bear Lake. Erickson died of suicide due to a gunshot wound, according to the medical examiner.

Police Chief and Director of Public Safety Pete Koerner said during a Nov. 4 press conference that Erickson drove a vehicle that he had carjacked to Cottage Grove around 8 a.m. Monday. Shortly afterward, he said St. Paul police received a call about a "serious crime" on or near White Bear Avenue.

St. Paul Police Department spokesman Steve Linders said officers took a report just after 8 a.m. involving a woman who had been forced at gunpoint from her Maplewood workplace by a man who then forced her to drive to her St. Paul home. The suspect allegedly sexually assaulted the woman at her home in the 300 block of Londin Circle. He then stole a vehicle from that home and fled, according to St. Paul police.

The victim called 911 and reported the assault.

“Our officers were able to locate the vehicle in Cottage Grove and notify the Cottage Grove police as well as respond to the area where the vehicle was last located,” the statement read.

In Cottage Grove, the suspect allegedly abandoned the vehicle and used a handgun to steal another vehicle in Hidden Valley, authorities said.

Cottage Grove police received a call about the theft around 8:30 a.m.

Koerner said the suspect then entered a Cottage Grove home and took four occupants hostage. The four managed to escape while the suspect entered the garage and sped away in a pickup truck. The suspect is not believed to have known the occupants.

He crashed that truck and was on foot when he received the gunshot wound.

"He was armed with a handgun as he encountered officers from multiple jurisdictions," Koerner said.

The shooting was recorded on a Cottage Grove squad car and a body camera worn by an officer.

The Maplewood and St. Paul police departments are currently investigating the incidents involving the kidnapping and assault. The BCA is investigating the officer involved shooting.