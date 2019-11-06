MADISON — A Minneapolis man was indicted Wednesday for allegedly robbing a River Falls Laundromat last summer.

A federal grand jury on Nov. 6 indicted 49-year-old Larry Darnell Armstrong on one count of robbing North Town Cleaners. A U.S. Department of Justice news release notes the business is “engaged in interstate commerce.”

The robbery occurred June 13.

The indictment states Armstrong’s alleged accomplice brandished a gun during the robbery.

Armstrong faces up to 20 years in federal prison if convicted.



