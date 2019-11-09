It was a cool and sunny morning when family and friends gathered to remember Gudmund "Sonny" Johnson Jr. and place him in his final resting place after being missing in action for 68 years.

Johnson died as a prisoner of war on July 31, 1951.

After singing hymns “Amazing Grace” and “How Great Thou Art” and hearing a short message from Chaplain (Lt. Col.) Philip Winn, the casket was escorted out of Mahn Funeral Home by men and women who have and are currently serving in the U.S. Military.

At St. John’s Cemetery, Johnson was honored with a 21-gun salute and his American flag was presented to his nephew, Daniel Hutchson.

Johnson had been celebrated throughout the week. On Thursday, Nov. 7, Police Chief Roger Pohlman accompanied the casket from the Red Wing Airport to the funeral home. When entering Red Wing, Pohlman announced over the radio that Cpl. Gudmund Johnson Jr. had returned home to Red Wing.

On Friday, students and residents of Red Wing honored Johnson at the annual Veterans Day service.

Gov. Tim Walz also honored Johnson Friday by declaring Friday, Nov. 8, 2019 as “Gudmund Johnson Jr. Day.”



