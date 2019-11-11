His proposal released Friday also includes 2% raises for corrections employees, bringing their minimum wage to $19. Evers says it has "market increases impacting more than 5,400 employees across nearly 300 classifications." It will require legislative approval. The University of Wisconsin-Madison is moving forward with $15-an-hour minimum wage for hourly employees in the spring of 2020. Chancellor Rebecca Blank said,"the increase in our minimum wage is a key part of our strategy for helping the university recruit and retain high-quality workers."





Man accused of driving drunk — with chicken on his shoulder

Milwaukee police say a 42-year-old driver was cited for operating while intoxicated, third offense, earlier this month.

The man's name hasn't been released. A witness called authorities about the man's vehicle swerving while it was driven down the street Nov. 3, adding he had a chicken perched on his shoulder. Officers conducted a traffic stop and found the chicken inside the vehicle. It has been turned over to the Milwaukee Area Domestic Animal Control Commission.





Flu season off to deadly start in Wis. this year

The flu season is off to a deadly start in the state.

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services reports there have been six flu-related deaths and 38 hospitalizations since Sept. 1. State health officials says those numbers are higher than usual for early November. All of the influenza-related deaths have been in people over age 65. Wisconsin residents are urged to get vaccinated for the flu this season.





Teacher charged after showing student, 14, pic of nude boyfriend

A teacher at the LakeView Technology Academy says she was thinking of a 14-year-old girl as a friend and not a student when she showed her a picture of her naked boyfriend.

The incident happened Oct. 25 in Pleasant Prairie and it concerned a school dance. When the student asked Meiranda Patterson who she was bringing, Patterson showed her the inappropriate picture. She has been charged with exposing a child to harmful material.





Atheist group opposes Thanksgiving week being recognized as National Bible Week

The Freedom From Religion Foundation has a problem with a resolution headed toward a Tuesday vote in the Wisconsin Assembly.

Supporters want to recognize Thanksgiving week as "National Bible Week in Wisconsin." The atheist group says such a resolution would endorse Christianity over other religions and declare non-Christians as "second-class citizens." Fifteen Republican sponsors have introduced the resolution.





Wis. State Patrol cadet charged with sexual assault of a child

A Wisconsin State Patrol cadet is accused of felony child sex crimes.

Thirty-one-year-old Zachary Hogenson of Fennimore was arrested Thursday in Monroe County and later transferred to Grant County where he appeared in court on a sexual assault of child charge. A woman told authorities that when Hoganson was 19 and she was 14 they had more than two dozen sexual encounters. The criminal complaint says during some of the encounters the girl was crying, and maintained they were unwanted. Hogenson has been fired by the State Patrol. Officials say they were aware Hoganson was under criminal investigation, but were unaware of the nature of the probe until this week.







