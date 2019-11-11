The Polk County Sheriff’s Office said motorist E Lor was airlifted to Regions Hospital in St. Paul, where he was pronounced dead. The crash, reported at 9:03 a.m. Nov. 9 on Highway 87 near 210th Avenue, involved two vehicles. Deputies said the driver of the second vehicle was treated for injuries and released.

The crash “appears to be related to icy road conditions,” according to a sheriff’s office news release, which notes the incident remains under investigation.