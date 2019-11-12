A St. Croix County deer stand was among hunting apparatus suspected to be vandalized in western Wisconsin.

A message reading “the hunters will be hunted” was among property found damaged Aug. 24 at a property west of New Richmond along Highway 64, according to a St. Croix County Sheriff’s Office report. The revelation comes amid reports during Wisconsin’s deer season that properties in Dunn and Barron counties also saw deer stand damage.

“While we recognize that harvesting of wildlife may not be popular with some groups, it is important to remember that these acts of vandalism involve trespassing on someone else’s land, and damaging or destroying their property,” St. Croix County Sheriff Scott Knudson said.

The owner of the New Richmond-area property said he found two stands cut down and damaged. Damage was estimated at $4,300, according to a deputy’s report, which goes on to note an “A,” suspected by the owner to represent the Animal Liberation Front, was spray-painted on a stand.

According to a Learfield Wire Services report, the ALF claims it destroyed 10 deer stands, saying it is striking directly as those who "murder our nonhuman relatives."

Wisconsin’s archery season has been underway since Sept. 14. The gun opener is Nov. 23.

Knudson said proper deer management helps reduce car-deer crashes on local roads.

“These crashes can cause significant damage, injury or death,” he said.

He urged anyone with information about the vandalism to call the St. Croix County Sheriff’s Office at 715-381-4320.



