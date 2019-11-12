Assembly speaker says governor has to be willing to compromise

Assembly Speaker Robin Vos says Wisconsin's governor is demanding things Republicans will never agree to.

Vos, a Republican, says Democratic Gov. Tony Evers has to be willing to compromise. He says he is willing to work with Evers, but Evers has to be willing to work with him. Vos points to last week's special session on gun controls. Instead of making demands, he says Evers should look for places where they can compromise — so they can get things done.





UW faculty excluded from presidential search committee

For the first time ever, no faculty or academy staff members will be involved in the search for a new president for the University of Wisconsin System.

Regents announced members of that search committee last week. Nine people — most of them members of the Board of Regents — will pick the person to replace Ray Cross as the head of the UW-System.





Evers refuses to release emails

Wisconsin's governor is hanging on to his emails.

Gov. Tony Evers is absorbing criticism after denying a request from a Milwaukee television station to see his emails. Television station WITI made that request under Wisconsin's open records law for a month's worth of emails between Evers and his chief of staff. When the request was denied, the station asked for a week's worth of emails — and got another denial. Limiting the request to one day's emails was also turned down. When the governor walked by a group of reporters at an event Monday, he didn't respond to their questions about the emails.





Ousted ag secretary land new state job

No unemployment checks for fired Wisconsin Agriculture Secretary Brad Pfaff.

He's still a part of the Gov. Tony Evers administration after assuming the position of director of business and rural development for the Wisconsin Department of Administration. Monday's announcement came less than a week after Republicans in the state Senate rejected his confirmation as Ag Secretary. They were upset with Pfaff after he criticized them for failing to release funding for farmer mental health services quickly enough.

Wis. National Guard members return from Afghanistan

About 300 members of Wisconsin's Air National Guard are back home. The 115th Fighter Wing returned from a deployment to Afghanistan yesterday. The troops spent about four months on the ground.





Evers issues 8 more pardons

Gov. Tony Evers has pardoned a man who was convicted of selling stolen hot tubs.

Another was found guilty of drug and gun charges when he was in his 20s. Evers issued eight pardons last weekend to people who, in most cases, have turned their lives around and wanted their records cleared. The Democrat has issued a total of 12 pardons since taking office. His predecessor, Republican Scott Walker, refused to issue any pardons during his eight years in office.







