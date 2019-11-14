The Republican politician will tour Marinette Marine and deliver remarks at the shipbuilding plant in northeastern Wisconsin Wednesday. Later the same day he will move on to his home state of Indiana. The vice president’s visit was originally scheduled for Oct. 23, but he canceled at the last minute for a Washington event, then made a stop in Pleasant Prairie later in the day.





Dunn County arrest follows discovery of severely malnourished dog

Boyceville police say they arrested one person after a severely malnourished dog was found on the side of a highway two weeks ago.

The Dunn County Humane Society named the dog Gabriel. His caregivers say he has gained 20 pounds since Nov. 1. The person taken into custody is accused of failing to provide food and drink to an animal and intentional mistreatment of an animal resulting in disfigurement. The suspect’s name hasn’t been released.





Former Congressman Duffy lands job with D.C. lobbying firm

Former Wisconsin Congressman Sean Duffy will be working for a Washington lobbying group as a senior counsel heading up its financial services practice.

The Republican resigned two months ago, saying he wanted to spend more time with his family and a newborn child with a heart defect and Down syndrome. Duffy is the former chair of the House Financial Service Committee’s housing subcommittee. He has worked for CNN as a paid contributor and has been one of President Trump’s most vocal supporters. Former members of Congress are required to wait one year before lobbying in the U.S. House and Senate.





Classes at Wis. high school canceled after discovery of student with gun, hit list

Officials at Shorewood High School decided to call off classes Wednesday when a student who had created a “hit list” was found with a loaded magazine of ammunition in his backpack.

Police were called and officers found the gun at a location off the school grounds. The 14-year-old student hasn’t been identified. Another student who saw the list of names in the suspect’s notebook reported it to school staff. School will be in session Thursday, but there will be an increased police presence.





State seeks more time to respond to Steven Avery’s new trial request

Wisconsin Assistant Attorney General Lisa Kumfer has asked the Court of Appeals for more time to respond to the latest effort to get a new trial for Steven Avery.

The state’s brief was due Wednesday and it isn’t clear if the additional time was approved. Avery’s attorney has asked the appeals court for the new trial or an evidentiary hearing. Avery is appealing his 2007 conviction in the murder of Teresa Halbach. A Sheboygan County judge already denied the new trial motion.





State’s lung cancer survival rate 22% — above national average

(Madison, WI) — A new study finds the five-year lung cancer survival rate in Wisconsin is slightly better than the national average. The "State of Lung Cancer" report shows the survival rate in Wisconsin at 22-point-three percent while the U-S average is 21-point-seven percent. Health officials say there is room for improvement. Dona Wininsky of the American Lung Association says Wisconsin should not settle for average with all the great resources available in the state. More than 41-hundred cases of lung cancer will be diagnosed this year in Wisconsin.







