The Department of Natural Resources says two northern Wisconsin men found guilty of using spotlights to kill as many as 20 deer in Vernon County aren’t real hunters.

Fifty-seven-year-old Monte Mabb and 29-year-old Jacob Menne were convicted of illegally shining deer earlier this month. Both men were fined thousands of dollars and Menne lost his hunting, fishing and trapping privileges for 15 years. His uncle lost those privileges for 12 years. Three other people had already been convicted in the case.





Johnson pleads with Trump against vaping flavor rules

U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson has written a letter to President Trump urging him not to push for new restrictions on vaping flavors.

The Wisconsin Republican cites potential job losses among the reasons for his position. Johnson says he supports rules ensuring the safety of products for consumers, but he’s also concerned about government action which stifles innovation. He does support the idea of raising the age to be able to buy vaping products from 18-21.





Believe it or not, Wis. tax burden is falling

A Wisconsin Policy Forum report shows state taxpayers are giving up significantly less of their personal income than they did 20 years ago in this state.

The improvement in the Badger State tax picture is one of the best in the country. Wisconsin still is the 19th-highest taxed state in the latest measure, but it was seventh in 1997. Taxes account for 10.3% of Wisconsin personal incomes. Property taxes are the biggest chunk of that.





State unemployment rate inches up in October

The unemployment rate in Wisconsin inched up for the fifth month in a row in October to 3.3%.

The Department of Workforce Development says the state added 17,200 private-sector and 16,500 non-farm jobs from October 2018 to October of this year. Private sector jobs declined by 1,100 from September to October and non-farm jobs fell by 1,200 last month. Wisconsin's labor force participation rate of 67.1% in October is 3.8% higher than the national rate. The national jobless rate was 3.6 % last month.





Lawsuit filed to force removal of voters from state rolls

If a conservative legal group wins the lawsuit it has filed, up to 234,000 Wisconsin residents may become ineligible to vote.

The suit has been filed on behalf of three men from the suburban Milwaukee area. It asks the court to force state elections officials to remove voters from the rolls if they are listed at the wrong address. The Wisconsin Institute for Law and Liberty (WILL) is behind the effort. Anyone kicked off can refile online to become eligible to vote.

The executive director of the progressive One Wisconsin Now Institute said the suit is a tactic utilized around the country by conservatives seeking to manipulate the rules on voting to give themselves an advantage. Analiese Eicher noted that WILL board members donated thousands of dollars to the 2020 campaign of state Supreme Court Justice Daniel Kelly.





Rice Lake officer recovering from accidental fentanyl exposure

A Rice Lake police officer and his police dog are expected to return to duty soon, but they both had to be rushed to a hospital earlier this week.

Officer Josh Eckes and K-9 partner “Cuff” were accidentally exposed to fentanyl. They had responded when a traffic stop turned into a drug investigation Wednesday night. Eckes had to be rushed to a nearby hospital when some of the potent drug was spilled while he was downwind. He is expected to recover fully.





Ski season starts early in Wis.

Wisconsin’s ski season is starting early this year, but nobody is complaining.

Cascade Mountain near Portage is adding powder to its hills and officials at the resort say they are expecting skiers and snowboarders this weekend. That will be a week earlier than Cascade Mountain opened last year. Ten runs and two lifts are going to be running. Tyrol Basin in the town of Vermont is already open. It has 16 runs. The tubing complex will open next month.





2019 to go down as one of state’s wettest years ever

Wisconsin farmers were only able to get in their fields to work for four days last week.

More snowfall means this week isn’t any better and the story has been repeated dozens of times this year. Meteorologists say 2019 is likely to go down in the history books as one of the state’s 10 wettest years on record. Annual precipitation topped 43 inches as of Wednesday. This year’s harvest is lagging well behind schedule due to all the precipitation.



