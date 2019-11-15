Prescott and Pepin will be among sites where U.S. Rep. Ron Kind’s staff will hear from constituents next week.

The Democratic congressman’s staff will fan out to all 18 counties in the 3rd Congressional District the week of Nov. 18. That will include a stop from 10:30-11:30 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 19, at Prescott City Hall and from 1-2 p.m. at the Pepin Municipal Center later that day.

A news release states staff can assist Wisconsinites seeking help with Department of Veterans Affairs, the Internal Revenue Service, the Social Security Administration and other issues.



