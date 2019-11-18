The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection reports the state lost 638 dairy farms last year. Democrats point to a report released this week indicating America's Dairyland has lost more than 1,800 dairy farms since President Trump took office. But the state data show the downward trend has been going on under the last three administrations. There were 15,904 dairy farms in 2004 and as of October 2019 — only 7,476 remain in Wisconsin. Declining milk prices, wet weather, smaller herds, tariffs and the trade war are all blamed. Farmers hope passage of the U.S.-Mexico-Canada Trade Agreement will help the dairy industry.





Venue change request denied for driver in crash that killed Girl Scouts

Chippewa County Judge James Isaacson says a jury member doesn’t have to be ignorant or unaware of a case to be neutral.

Isaacson has denied a request for a change of venue from attorneys for Colton Treu, the man accused of inhaling chemicals before crashing into a group of Girl Scouts last year. His trial won’t be moved to another county. Treu is charged with vehicular homicide for causing the deaths of three girls and one mother. He goes to trial in January.





Study: Milwaukee, Racine are worst places in nation for black Americans

A study ranks Milwaukee and Racine as the two worst metropolitan areas in the United States for black Americans to live.

The cities were second and third, respectively, last year. The study was conducted by 24/7 Wall Street. Researchers compiled data on income, poverty, education, home ownership and unemployment from the U.S. Census Bureau. Milwaukee and Racine had the worst income disparity of any city measured.





Evers asks GOP Senate leaders to release funding for homeless programs

Gov. Tony Evers is asking Republican leaders of the Senate to release $3.7 million in state money to pay for programs helping the homeless.

The funding has been pending for four months. The Assembly passed the bills, but they have stalled in the Senate and the Joint Finance Committee won’t release the money while the bills are pending. It would be used to helping low-income people with housing, cover some of the cost of emergency shelters and pay for support efforts getting homeless people into permanent homes.





Kohler moves assembly line to Mississippi, cutting 90 Wis. jobs

The Kohler Co. says it is moving 90 jobs in its engines division to a plant in Mississippi next year.

The employees affected have been notified. The Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development was told the layoffs will start in mid-January. Kohler says it is working to find the employees other positions inside the company, but the slowing economy means the number of available positions is smaller than the number lost.





Jury resumes deliberations in trial for former Wis. state trooper

A Brown County jury resumes deliberations Monday in the trial for a former Wisconsin state trooper accused of child abuse and neglect.

The charges aren’t connected to her former job in law enforcement. Fifty-five-year-old Sharon Windey faces 12 counts, including abuse, strangulation and suffocation, and causing mental harm to a child. She took the stand for more than three-and-a-half hours last week talking about life with her two biological and four adopted children. The state says the discipline and punishments Windey used were excessive.



