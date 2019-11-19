Update 11 a.m. Nov. 19: Ozuna was located in Minneapolis by Metro Transit police early this morning, Woodbury police commander John Altman said. Hennepin County records show she was arrested on charges of obstruction of legal process and giving an officer a false name. She was released to another county around 10 a.m.

Woodbury Public Safety is seeking assistance from the public in locating a woman it says is "extremely vulnerable to human trafficking."

Jeanette Ozuna, 26, left a Woodbury group home the evening of Nov. 13 without her phone or identification, according to a post on the Woodbury Public Safety Facebook page.

The Facebook post states that Ozuna has schizophrenia and does not have her medication. She also has a history of substance abuse.

Ozuna is 4-foot, 11-inches and 150 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen in a gray hooded sweatshirt, black sweatpants and nude-colored shoes. She is originally from Indiana and has no known family or friends in the Twin Cities.

As of Monday, Nov. 18, no additional information about Ozuna had surfaced, Woodbury police commander John Altman said. Anyone with information should call Woodbury police at 651-439-9381 and reference case WB19035208.