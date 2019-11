Rep. Rob Stafsholt will announce his candidacy for Senate District 10 this week.

The New Richmond Republican’s campaign said in a Monday, Nov. 18, news release he will hold a series of events to announce his Senate bid beginning Tuesday.

Stafsholt, a two-term Assembly member, will face a primary election. Somerset Republican Cherie Link announced her candidacy in August.

The primary winner will challenge incumbent Sen. Patty Schachtner, D-Somerset, elected in a 2018 special election.